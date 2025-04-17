Pakistan’s Army chief, General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah reiterated the long-standing narrative of the Pakistan military establishment and urged Pakistanis to teach their children about the “stark differences between Hindus and Muslims” as the rationale behind the foundation of Pakistan. Munir, in a fake accent, invoked the divisive “Two-Nation Theory” that resulted in the bloody partition of India in 1947. He then amplified the rhetoric by claiming that Kashmir is and will continue to be the “jugular vein” of Islamabad, insisting that the nation “will not forget it.”

Speaking on 16th April at the Overseas Pakistani Convention in Islamabad, General Asim Munir asserted that they have a “superior ideology and culture” and should not forget that they are the nation’s ambassadors. He did not expand on whether the superiority pertains to sending terrorists to all corners of the world, especially to nearby countries like India, in the name of jihad. Interestingly, Pakistanis refer to themselves as Indians when they are in foreign countries. It is apparent that they are suffering from an inferiority complex due to the dismal status of their nation.

Who can forget the shocking visuals involving Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being frisked at an airport in the United States or the emotional reaction of popular actress Saba Qamar to the humiliation endured by Pakistanis at international airports? Nevertheless, the notions of truth and humiliation have never affected a Pakistani living in their parallel universe where they are great, and think that others merely trail behind them.

“You should definitely tell Pakistan’s story to your children. Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different. Our thoughts are different. Our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory. It was laid on the belief that we are two nations, not one,” he declared to further isolate the diminishing minority Hindu community in Pakistan, which is already facing brutal oppression from his radical countrymen.

Munir highlighted that it is essential for Pakistanis to recall and convey their nation’s history to the younger generation in order to “safeguard the identity of the nation.” He said, “My dear brothers and sisters and sons and daughters, please don’t forget the story of Pakistan and don’t forget to narrate the story of Pakistan to your next generation, so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens. Whether it is the third generation, or the fourth generation, or the fifth generation, they know what Pakistan is for them.”

Munir, often referred to as the “Hafiz e Quran” (one who has memorized the entire Quran) emphasized the core Islamic principles that underpins Pakistan, claiming that the nation’s “foundation was built upon the Kalima” (the Islamic declaration of faith). It is a fact that the two-nation theory is frequently brought up by other notable Pakistanis, including cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. This venom has permeated deeply into their being, irrespective of their status or who they are.

Notably, the two nations ultimately transformed into three following the humiliation of Pakistani forces by Indian troops in 1971, which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh. Interestingly, the authentic history of Pakistan, which is seldom conveyed to its citizens, involves the oppression of its own people, the violation of its women, the plundering of its regions, electoral manipulation, the establishment of dictatorships, the severe consequences of the jihadist entities it fostered and most importantly, a consistent record of military failures against India.

In fact, the Pakistan Army is mocked by the people of Pakistan via a popular saying: Jung kabhi jeeta nahi aur election kabhi haara nahi (they never lose an election and never win any war), pointing to its ineptness on battlefield and prowess at being anti-democratic. The army commander added that Pakistan’s founding fathers have fought tirelessly to establish the nation and announced, “Our forefathers have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it.”

If by sacrifices he referred to betraying their own homeland, then they certainly accomplished that. Furthermore, the sacrifices of the Pakistani army are encapsulated in the phrase, “While every nation possesses an army, the army of Pakistan has a nation.” The entire nation is fundamentally subject to the authority of the army, which supersedes every institution within the country and exerts significant control. They are, in essence, the true rulers, and the country exists primarily to serve their interests. Its influence could even overshadow that of some African dictators.

Munir also raked up Kashmir and added, “Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.” The statement’s duality is illustrated by the fact that Pakistan has already ceded Shaksgam Valley, or the Trans-Karakoram Tract, to China under the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, resulting in the loss of 5,180 square kilometers of territory in the Hunza-Gilgit region.

Furthermore, what has Pakistan accomplished in relation to Kashmir aside from renaming its highway after Srinagar, a name derived from Sanskrit that translates to “city of Lakshmi” or “city of the Sun,” merely to appease its own pride and mislead its populace? The sole action taken by Pakistan concerning Kashmir has been constant whining and empty protests against the abrogation of Article 370.

Munir also promised to strengthen measures against insurgents in Balochistan, emphasizing that “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan.” It is evident from the betrayal of Balochistan, coupled with the exploitation of its natural resources, lack of development and the suppression of dissenters as well as iron-fisted control over Kashmir which has stripped its inhabitants of both progress and liberty, that the true terrorists are either the Pakistani army or its affiliates.

The infamous forced disappearances in Balochistan along with the ongoing independence movement that persists despite severe crackdowns is a testament to the same. Likewise, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have repeatedly engaged in massive protests against the repressive measures of the Pakistani government and military and have even indicated a willingness to ally with India for their independence.

“Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country? The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan,” Munir boasted.

At the risk of being repetitive, it is worth mentioning that in 1971, General Amir Abdullah Niazi, the chief of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers to the Indian army. Pakistan has lost all four wars with India. India has successfully taken control of Siachen and has thwarted all of Pakistan’s attempts to gain control over Kashmir. The limited successes Pakistan has achieved have primarily stemmed from cowardly terror attacks on Indian soil. Otherwise, their military has faced considerable setbacks in warfare.

“We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon. You think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army), BLF (Balochistan Liberation Front) and BRA (Balochistan Republican Army), etc, can take away Balochistan from us? Do Pakistan’s enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan? Balochistan is Pakistan’s pride, even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan. Insha’Allah, we will defeat them. Pakistan will not fall.” he further declared.

Similar audacious declarations and the ambition to transform the lineage of East Pakistan culminated in the formation of Bangladesh, and it seems that a similar pattern is unfolding in Balochistan. Despite the self-congratulatory remarks, the harsh truth remains that Baloch rebels have been consistently inflicting casualties on Pakistani forces. While such self-affirmation may resonate well in a public setting, those familiar with the actual situation are aware of how hollow these claims truly are.

The reality is that the snakes nurtured by Pakistan to harm India have started to cause significant turmoil within the country. Additionally, the independence movements in Balochistan and the slogans of “Azaadi in Kashmir” are giving sleepless nights to the Pakistani army. Moreover, their assertion of strategic depth in Afghanistan has proven ineffective, as the Taliban continue to launch attacks against them on a regular basis.

This situation is unfolding as the country faces a significant economic crisis, relying heavily on financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan is struggling with a severe economic downturn, worsened by catastrophic floods that have drastically diminished GDP growth. Despite these challenges, last year’s national budget indicated a 15.4% rise in defense expenditures, amounting to 18,000 crore Pakistani rupees, while the nation grapples with soaring inflation and pervasive poverty.

Meanwhile, the military establishment in Pakistan has continued to prosper through its wide-ranging economic activities, even amid the country’s severe economic crisis. Known as “Milbus,” an abbreviation for military business, this underground economy features substantial real estate enterprises, powerful conglomerates and offshore wealth, perpetuating inequality and undermining the foundations of democratic governance.

With Pakistan on the verge of economic collapse, struggling with an inflation rate of 38 percent, nearly exhausted foreign reserves, and over 100 million individuals living below the poverty line, a striking contradiction is revealed as the military elite of the country revels in extraordinary wealth. Their luxurious lifestyles, high-end housing communities, and flourishing business interests sharply diverge from the daily adversities experienced by the general population.

Therefore, the armed forces necessitate a perpetual foe to appease the relentless appetite of its insatiable devotees while masking the shortcomings. The significantly radicalized populace which harbors deep resentment towards non-Muslims, particularly Hindus, serves them ideally. As a result, the military consistently employs the same rhetoric to enrich itself, despite its defeats against India, inability to curb the independence movements within the country, as well as countering terrorist groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

This propaganda serves as a means for them to reinforce their control over a morally bankrupt and extremist nation, all while they continue to amass wealth, keeping the rest of the population beneath their heel. Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma correctly emphasized that India must recognize that a nation governed by a jihadi mindset cannot maintain friendly relations with a country it despises.

He added, “The delineation is clear, our paths are divergent.” Sarma pointed out that it is imperative for India to strengthen the nation, uphold the dharma and honor our civilizational values. “By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights,” he further stated.

The development followed closely on the heels of India’s condemnation of Pakistan for once again raising the Kashmir issue during a United Nations discussion on peacekeeping reforms. India urged Islamabad to relinquish areas of its territory that it asserted Pakistan has “illegally occupied.”