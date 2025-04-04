On !st April, Islamist fundamentalists attacked Sarna tribals during their Sarhul (Spring) festival in Pithauryia, adjacent to Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. The injured in the attack have been admitted to the hospital. In protest against this incident, the people of the tribal community blocked the Ranchi-Patratu road on Thursday (3rd April 2025). In the video that surfaced, the women have also said that there was molestation and gunfire involved.

The women attacked say that while going to perform Sarna Puja, they were attacked by the Islamist mob with sticks and were threatened with axes and guns etc. They said that one Razia Khatoon is the mastermind of this attack. At the same time, Asif and Arif tried to tear the blouses and sarees of the women by pulling them.

A video related to this incident has surfaced. In this, women of the tribal community are telling how they were mistreated by the Islamist fundamentalist attackers. In the video, a girl showed the marks of injuries on her shoulder and neck and said that Razia Khatoon had beaten her. The girl said that during the yatra, Asif/Arif pulled her blouse from behind.

The woman said that during the yatra, her husband was attacked by the Islamists, due to which he suffered a severe head injury. The woman said that there is a danger of blood clotting in her husband’s head. The woman expressed apprehension that if something happens to her husband, where will she go with her child. She said in a warning tone that if something happens to her husband, she will not spare the attackers.

The women say that the attackers included Muslims from their village as well as from the surrounding villages. The women said that apart from Razia Khatoon, Asif Ansari, Arif Ansari, Gulshan Ansari, Gulzar Ansari, Zulfan Ansari etc. were also among the attackers. A woman showed the axe and said that her nephew was attacked with it.

The tribal women who had come out for Sarna Puja included girls as well as elderly women. None of them was spared. The Sarna women say that they had put up flags for Sarna Puja. Razia Khatoon removed those flags and threw them away. The women say that Razia told them, “You don’t have to go this way. You people (tribals) don’t have to live here anymore.”

Not only this, the women also said that when Islamists were attacking, Razia was giving sticks and weapons to everyone. Another woman said that Razia Khatoon herself was throwing stones at the Sarna tribal people. The women said that Razia Khatoon’s son had started the fight. Meanwhile, Asif Ansari was threatening to shoot everyone by pointing a gun at them.

The tribal women even said that this time during Eid, Muslims had tied garlands on the roads. When they were going to Sarna, Muslim flags got stuck in Tribal garlands. After this, the Islamist mob got enraged and attacked them. Another woman said that Muslims create trouble during their festival.

Resentment in tribal community

In protest against this incident, people of Sarna community blocked Ranchi-Patratu road from 9 am. Along with this, all the shops of Pithauriya market were also closed. Angry people demanded immediate arrest of the Islamist attackers. Although the police have arrested two accused, people say that the protest will continue till the remaining accused are arrested.

The victims say that not only their procession was stopped, but Pahan (priest) and others were also beaten up. Ravi Pahan, Nagdev Pahan, Painbhora Munda, Sandeep Munda, Vijay Munda, Ajay Munda, Arvind Munda, Karan Munda have been injured in this incident. The victims went to the police station on Wednesday (2nd April 2025) and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the police registered an FIR.

In the FIR, the police have named Adam Ansari, Arif Ansari, Mintu Ansari and Juaifa Ansari. At the same time, many unidentified people have been made accused. It is said in the complaint that when the procession of Sarhul reached Hargarhi place in Hethbalu village, the attackers attacked with sharp weapons. The attackers were already waiting there in ambush.

What is the entire matter

Actually, people of Muslim community had put up Jhalar on both sides of the road. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sarhul, the tribal community put up a flag on the roadside, as per tradition, on the way to worship. A day before, there was tension between the two sides regarding this. On April 1, when the people of the tribal community were going to celebrate Sarhul, the Jhalar put up by the Muslims got stuck in the tractor and broke.

After this, the Muslim side attacked the tribals with sticks, bricks and axes. 8 people including Pahan, who was leading the Sarhul procession, have been injured in this violence. At the same time, the Muslim community says that 4 people have also been injured from their side. DSP Amar Kumar Pandey says that there was a clash between the two sides regarding the decoration.

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said that the audacity of a particular community has increased during the reign of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren is neither able to protect the Sarna sites nor is he able to ensure the safety of the Sarhul festival. He has appealed to the Ranchi police to take strict action against the miscreants who are obstructing the Sarhul procession without delay.

Babulal Marandi said, “Hemant Soren ji, do another drama – like you first filed a case against the Sarna Sthal agitators, then tried to garner applause by stopping the action. In the same way, now get an FIR registered by the tribes, then cancel it and garner applause. Keep fooling and confusing the tribal society through such crooked politics.”