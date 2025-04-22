Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Amazed by India’s laser-like focus on future, richness of its history and tradition: US Vice President JD Vance

Speaking at an event in Jaipur on the second day of his visit to India, the US Vice President spoke of the growth in bilateral ties across a range of sectors, including energy, and said, "American energy can help realise India's nuclear power production goals."

ANI
PM Modi JD Vance
JD Vance (L) with PM Modi (R) (Image Courtesy: NDTV)

Lauding the “deep connection” between the United States and India, US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday said he is amazed by the richness of India’s history and tradition and the country’s “laser-like focus on the future”.

He said like President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires “remarkable loyalty because of the strength of his belief in his people and in his country”.

“In the United States, we’re proud of the deep connection between our nations, between India and the United States. Prime Minister Modi, as most of you probably know, was one of the first visitors welcomed into the Oval Office during President trump’s second term…we’re so grateful for Prime Minister Modi’s hospitality as well as the reception that he and everyone else in this country have given us on this first trip for me to India,” he said.

Vance also shared his personal connection with India. “This is my first time visiting the birthplace of my wife’s parents,” he said. Vance, who arrived in Delhi on Monday, is on a four-day visit to India.

PM Modi on Monday evening met US Vice President, who was accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration. Vance and his family also visited the Akshardham Temple and Cottage Emporium earlier in the day.

In his speech, JD Vance recalled meeting with PM Modi. “Prime Minister Modi welcomed me. Usha and our three small children at his beautiful home. I’ve been amazed by the ancient beauty of the architecture of India, by the richness of India’s history and traditions, but also by India’s laser-like focus on the future. I think this appreciation for history and tradition and this focus on the future is very much something that, I think, animates this country in 2025,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited Amber Fort in Jaipur and received a warm welcome. 

