On 19th April (local time), Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara, also known as the Ross Street Gurdwara, was desecrated with pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti. The management of the Gurdwara in Canada’s Vancouver has accused “extremist forces” of the vandalism. They claimed that it was an attempt to instil fear within the Sikh community in Canada. The miscreants used spray paint to desecrate the Gurdwara.

The management issued a statement that was published on their Instagram account. Calling for unity and reflection amidst extremism, the management said that the community was shocked to witness the act of vandalism at the Gurdwara. “A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’. This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community,” the statement read.

The management further noted that such actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect and mutual support that are “foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society”. They added, “What occurred on April 19th is not only an attack on our Gurdwara but also an assault on the legacy our ancestors built – a legacy grounded in hard work, unity, and peaceful coexistence.”

They further called on all Canadians, Sikhs and people of goodwill to stand together in the face of extremism. “We must denounce these acts and reaffirm our shared commitment to the values of peace, unity, and respect. This attack is an attack on all of us – on the very unity that makes Canada strong. Let us unite against division and extremism, for the future we all share,” the management concluded in the press release.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Joginder Sunner, a member of the Gurdwara management, said the incident occurred between midnight and 3 AM on 19th April and described it as a painful moment in the history of the community. “A group of unidentified men arrived in a truck and then spray-painted the slogans on the gates and outer walls of the Gurdwara,” he added.

The Gurdwara was established in 1906. It had organised the Baisakhi Parade or “Nagar Kirtan” – Khalsa Sajna Diwas – last weekend, terming it as a “day that symbolises the strength, unity, and resilience of Sikhs”. Notably, pro-Khalistan elements were not allowed to attend the event, which might have led to the incident of vandalism.

Probe underway

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that a probe is underway in the matter. Speaking to the media, Sergeant Steve Addison, spokesperson for the VPD, stated that police are investigating the graffiti at the Gurdwara, which included the word “murdabad”. He said that so far, police do not have a suspect and more information may be released later.

Hindu temple in Surrey also defaced

Soon after the incident in Vancouver, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, also in British Columbia, was defaced with similar graffiti. Speaking to the media, temple spokesperson Parshotam Goel said these incidents might be linked, as the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir was at the forefront of an effort to forge unity between the Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada. He said, “This is not a coincidence; this was done in a planned way. Somebody is trying to intimidate us.”

A history of vandalism

On 22nd July 2024, extremists defaced the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton city in Alberta province of Canada. In the photographs, it could be seen that the wall of the Hindu temple vandalised with Hinduphobic, anti-Modi graffiti.

In September 2023, the Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society in Surrey British Columbia was sprayed with ‘Punjab is not India’ grafitti

In February 2023, a Ram temple in Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti by unknown miscreants.

In January 2023, the Gauri Shankar Mandir was desecrated by Khalistani extremists in Brampton City in Ontario province of Canada. The walls of the temple were defaced with anti-India graffiti by Khalistanis associated allegedly with the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The vicious slogan of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ was found spray-painted on the outer wall of Gauri Shankar Mandir.

In September 2022, some Khalistani terrorists defaced BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with anti-India slogans. Several videos circulating on social media showed slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ painted on the walls of the temple.

In February 2022 alone, six Hindu temples were attacked in Toronto.