India’s military capabilities were showcased during “Operation Sindoor” on a global stage as the country dismantled critical terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack. While the nation continues to admire the success of the operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 26th May commemorated the anniversary of “Operation Safed Sagar” which was executed during the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

The Kargil war culminated in India’s triumph with the IAF playing a crucial part in this outcome. The IAF, while recounting the decisive action, noted that the operation was initiated to support ground forces as part of Operation Vijay. Its purpose was to drive out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had taken control of Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector

#ThisDayThatYear | 26 May 1999#OpSafedSagar — the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the KargilWar1999 — was launched in support of ground forces under Operation Vijay. It aimed to flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian…

The IAF remarked, “This was the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War.” It was a turning point in military aviation history since no air force had ever been envisioned to engage in such high-altitude precision operations in untamed mountainous terrain.

“Operation Safed Sagar,” according to the IAF, was groundbreaking in multiple ways, including the use of air power in extraordinary capacities, the demonstration of the value of sparingly deploying air assets in a localized conflict, and the dismantling of the long-held belief that the use of air power would inevitably transform into full-scale conflict.

The IAF pointed out that the mission illustrated the air force’s adaptability and determination while also confirming the efficiency of calibrated airstrikes as a deterrent, even in low-intensity warfare. It established that air power could significantly influence the outcome of a conflict without going beyond international borders.

The IAF also released the list of aircrafts that were used in the Kargil War against Pakistan during the operation. MiG-21s, MiG-29s, MiG-23s, MiG-27s, Jaguars, Mi-17 helicopters, Chetak helicopters and Mirage 2000s were among them.

Kargil War

The Kargil conflict began in 1999 when Pakistani terrorists and soldiers, as part of “Operation Badr” crossed the Line of Control and took control of key high-altitude positions on the Indian side in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. Their objective was to isolate Ladakh by severing the connection between Srinagar and Leh.

The initial infiltrations were detected in Kargil in early May 1999. It was customary for both sides to revert to forward positions in the spring after having vacated them due to the severe winter conditions prevalent in Kashmir. The Pakistani Army commenced the retaking of forward stations well ahead of the anticipated schedule, reoccupying 132 posts under Indian control in addition to their own as part of their preliminary effort to capture the valley.

The incursion was discovered by the second week of May when an Indian Army patrol in the Batalik sector was ambushed after receiving a warning from a local shepherd. Initially, the Indian forces in the area stated they would evict them in a few days but they had little idea of the extent or nature of the encroachment.

However, it swiftly became evident that the entire attack strategy was on a much larger scale after reports of infiltration surfaced further along the LoC. Afterward, India mobilized 200,000 troops under “Operation Vijay.” However, most fighting was at the regimental or battalion level due to the terrain which made it highly difficult to mount division and corps operations.

Two 20,000-strong Indian Army divisions, thousands of Indian Paramilitary Forces personnel, and the Air Force were placed in the region of conflict. The Indian Army advanced heavily into the area. Meanwhile, the invaders were discovered to be firmly entrenched. Artillery strikes had been successful in some locations, however, the Air Force was required to assist in more distant ones.

The Government of India (GoI) approved the limited use of air power on 25th May, over three weeks after the earliest reports in order to prevent the escalation. The IAF was not allowed to cross the Line of Control and its fighter jets were to stay on Indian soil and attack the position of the attacker.

Operation Safed Sagar

The code name “Operation Safed Sagar (White Ocean)” was assigned to the Indian Air Force’s joint action with the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999, which focused on expelling both regular and irregular elements of the Pakistani Army from abandoned Indian positions in the Kargil region along the Line of Control.

The whole region surrounding Kargil was characterized by hills and was difficult to access. Hence, it appeared as a vast expanse of white snow. This is the reason the operation was designated “Safed Sagar.” It was the first major application of air power in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1971 India-Pakistani War.

This also marked the first use of combat air power in mountain ranges exceeding an altitude of 15,000 feet. Initially, India was reluctant to deploy its air force along the Line of Control (LoC) because it would have exacerbated the conflict. However, the government ultimately approved the action once the magnitude of the Pakistani aggression was understood.

The mission was launched by the IAF on 26th May, just one day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) authorized the use of air power, with a specific condition. The air force was permitted to target the infiltrators but was expressly directed not to breach the Line of Control (LoC) to mitigate the risk of further escalation.

The air force was asked to maintain a 24-hour surveillance using radars. Moreover, they were instructed to operate in regions that were very difficult to access. The Pakistani army was completely involved in infiltration in these region and the Air Force was deployed to counter the same.

The toll of victory

The IAF commenced its operations by targeting enemy positions and supply routes. The strike was executed via MiG-21, MiG-27ML and MiG-23BN fighter aircrafts. During the early days, the IAF encountered challenges which resulted in the loss of two aircraft, a MiG-21 and a MiG-27 along with a Mi-17 helicopter. On 27th May, Flight Lieutenant Kambampati Nachiketa’s MiG-27 experienced mechanical failures. He had to eject the aircraft and was soon apprehended by Pakistani forces. He was subjected to torture for several days before his release.

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was killed while attempting to find Nachiketa’s landing spot as the enemy shot down his MiG-21. His wife Alka Ahuja disclosed, “Ajay’s MiG-21 fighter was hit by a surface-to-air missile. He had ejected but was captured and tortured by the Pakistan authorities as the postmortem, which was conducted at the Srinagar Base Hospital, revealed,” reported The Times of India.

He received Vir Chakra posthumously for his extraordinary bravery in attempting to save a fellow officer. On 28th May Sergeant PVNR Prasad, Sergeant RK Sahu, Squadron Leader R Pundir and Flight Lieutenant S Muhilan were assigned to fly as a Nubra formation to attack enemy positions at Tololing. Unfortunately, the Stinger Missile struck their helicopter, killing the four valiant soliders.

The adversary suffered massive fatalities as a result of the rocket attack carried out by the four-aircraft formation which was led by Wing Commander Anil Kumar Sinha. The airstrikes on a number of strategic targets helped India win the war. “The air strike on a major supply dump at Muntho Dalo broke the enemy’s back,” revealed retired Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis in Force Magazine.

The enemy’s shelters were destroyed along with a “huge loss of supplies” and an estimated 100 deaths were reported. The air force’s Tiger Hill missions are likewise impressive. The adversary was attacked by the IAF with laser-guided bombs (LGBs).

“The photograph of the laser designator’s cross on Tiger Hill and the laser bomb hitting the hill-top gives a very vivid impression of what Operation Safed Sagar entailed: Peak of IAF’s professional elan,” he expressed. On 11th July the Indian troops successfully recaptured the Tiger Hills in Kargil.

Operation Safed Sagar’s significance

The unique task of carrying out pinpoint hits in rough and high-altitude terrain where thin air and erratic winds presented serious operational constraints set “Safed Sagar” apart from other such operations. The IAF found new benchmarks for mountain warfare aviation by operating at elevations above 16,000 feet which is often close to the aircraft’s performance limits.

Several factors made it a historic event in military aviation history. It was one of the first times when a minimal amount of air power worked effectively in a confined combat without turning into a full-scale confrontation. It eliminated long-standing strategic reluctance to use air power during border conflicts. The targeted attacks remained inside international borders, proving India’s tactical efficacy and strategic prudence. The operation pushed the limits of India’s air combat capabilities by utilizing night operations and laser-guided bombs.

Furthermore, the air force greatly aided the army. They were responsible for moving soldiers from one location to another and for supplying essential materials. The IAF also assisted in the collection of intelligence on enemy activities which was instrumental in identifying the precise locations of the foes.

During the operation, the Indian Air Force conducted 550 strike missions, 150 reconnaissance missions and over 500 escort flights. The operation was completed on 12th July as India effectively reclaimed all of the seized territories by 26th July. Pakistan withdrew its troops at the end of the war in response to intense international pressure, particularly from the United States.