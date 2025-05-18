In a major boost to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC) for localising the assembly of advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solutions for India.

The Adani Defence & Aerospace has now become the first private company to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions for India. The partnership with Sparton will witness the combination of ASW technology and Adani Defence’s expertise in manufacturing and development for the Indian Navy.

For the unversed, Sonobuoys are crucial to increase Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), which will help detect underwater submarines and other threats. They help ensure naval security and protection of naval carrier strike groups.

Previously, India had been dependent on foreign OEMs and global markets for its indigenous needs. The binding collaboration agreement between Adani Defence and Sparton will indigenise delivery of naval solutions (which will henceforth be made in India for India).

In a statement, the VP of Adani Enterprises Jeet Adani said, “In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests.”

“Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem,”

“This initiative reflects our Group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world,” Jeet Adani emphasised.

Donnelly Bohan, the President and CEO of Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC stated, “We are proud to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies to India. This partnership will enable us to localize assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy’s needs.”