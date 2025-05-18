Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAdani Defence & Aerospace and Sparton enter strategic partnership to indigenise Anti-Submarine Warfare solutions...
News Reports
Updated:

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Sparton enter strategic partnership to indigenise Anti-Submarine Warfare solutions (Sonobuoys) for India

Sonobuoys are crucial to increase Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), which will help detect underwater submarines and other threats. They help ensure naval security and protection of naval carrier strike groups.

OpIndia Staff
Adani Defence & Aerospace and Sparton Enter Strategic Partnership to Indigenise Anti-Submarine Warfare Solutions (Sonobuoys) for India
Left to right - Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC

In a major boost to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC) for localising the assembly of advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solutions for India.

The Adani Defence & Aerospace has now become the first private company to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions for India. The partnership with Sparton will witness the combination of ASW technology and Adani Defence’s expertise in manufacturing and development for the Indian Navy.

For the unversed, Sonobuoys are crucial to increase Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), which will help detect underwater submarines and other threats. They help ensure naval security and protection of naval carrier strike groups.

Previously, India had been dependent on foreign OEMs and global markets for its indigenous needs. The binding collaboration agreement between Adani Defence and Sparton will indigenise delivery of naval solutions (which will henceforth be made in India for India).

In a statement, the VP of Adani Enterprises Jeet Adani said, In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests.”

“Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem,”

“This initiative reflects our Group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world,” Jeet Adani emphasised.

Donnelly Bohan, the President and CEO of Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC stated, We are proud to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies to India. This partnership will enable us to localize assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy’s needs.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From polo tragedy to power struggle: The Rs 30,000 crore estate dispute of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband —Explained

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan: Hindu and Christian children being forced to convert to Islam and girls being forced to marry older Muslim men, says NCRC report

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu organisations look to reclaim the temple site in Fatehpur, they say that the tomb there is a temple site

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s Asim Munir threatens Mukesh Ambani: From Adani to Ambani, how US backed elements are trying to target India’s industrialists – with the tacit...

Amit Kelkar -

Air India debunks Congress leader KC Venugopal’s ‘harrowing journey’ claim over Air India Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight diversion

OpIndia Staff -

Minister in Congress-ruled Karnataka questions why party did not raise objections to draft list when it was prepared, puts ‘vote chori’ propagandist Rahul Gandhi...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan sinks to a new low, blocks supply of clean water, gas, and newspapers to Indian diplomats stationed in the country

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: 23-year-old Christian woman commits suicide after being pressurised by her boyfriend Ramis and his family to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Why is Mamata Banerjee scared of SIR in Bengal, and vocal against action on illegal immigrants? Research paper says there may be 1 crore+...

Shraddha Pandey -

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao detained after foreign trip, was a front-runner for the next foreign minister’s post

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com