Sunday, May 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsLate actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan posts disturbing videos alleging bullying in Bollywood,...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan posts disturbing videos alleging bullying in Bollywood, family releases statement saying they were misinterpreted

“In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," the statement read.

ANI

After actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan’s videos from his now deleted Instagram account were shared widely on social media, his family and team on Sunday released a clarification statement.

“Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” the statement shared by his family and team read.

“Babil has been widely misinterpreted,” it said.

“That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema,” the statement read.

“His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry,” the statement further read.

The family asked mediapersons and public to “consider the full context of his words”, “We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.

Babil Khan, was seen on Sunday breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, lashing out at several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. Babil later deleted his Instagram account.

Videos from his Instagram posts was shared widely on social media shedding light on the bullying he allegedly faced in Bollywood.

Following the video’s release, Babil’s Instagram account became inaccessible, and users who attempted to visit the profile were met with a message indicating that the account had been removed.

In the now-deleted video, Babil appeared visibly emotional and fought back tears as he opened up about the pressures and challenges of being in the Hindi film industry.

He spoke candidly about the difficulties he had allegedly encountered within Bollywood, which had caused him emotional distress.

Babil, who made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Qala’ and was recently seen in ‘Logout’, has always been open about his struggles following the tragic loss of his father, Irrfan Khan.

The young actor has been vocal about the emotional toll of losing his father and has often shared heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

On the recent anniversary of Irrfan Khan’s passing, Babil shared a poignant post that read, “With you, without you. Life goes on. With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly. Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry. Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Controversy over West Bengal’s Digha Jagannath Temple escalates: Complaint filed over unauthorised use of sacred wood from Puri, demands to remove ‘Dham’ tag grows...

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry quietly removes video where it called rape of minor girl by 65-year-old Usman as ‘affair’ and ‘small incident’, cites ‘apology’ only after social...

OpIndia Staff -

Houthis target Israeli airport with ballistic missile, injures 6, IDF admits failure in interception

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Rashid Alvi claims halting trade with Pakistan will cost India more, calls for ‘strict steps against Pakistan’

ANI -

UP: Hindu woman kills herself after being sexually harassed and threatened to convert to Islam, accused Rizwan arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ‘expels’ Rahul Gandhi from Hinduism over ‘Manusmriti protects rapists’ comments, says he should be banned from temples

OpIndia Staff -

Suhas Shetty murder: Accused Adil Mehroof paid ₹3 lakhs to the killers from monetary compensation provided by Karnataka govt

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Army receives new supplies of the Russian-origin Igla-S shoulder-fired Very Short Range Air Defence System missiles

ANI -

Newslaundry downplays the rape of minor Hindu girl by 65-year-old Muhammad Usman as ‘affair’ and ‘small incident’

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Chand Shaikh urinates on the idol of Goddess Annapurna, arrested along with his father Naushad who claimed ‘Hindus can’t do anything’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com