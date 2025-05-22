A minor girl in Bhagalpur of Bihar has accused a Muslim boy of sexually exploiting her and forcing her to convert to Islam in the name of marriage, reported Dainik Bhaskar. She also charged that the authorities failed to register a case even after the application was submitted. She was repeatedly directed from one police station to the next.

“I used to frequent the library for my studies. While playing online games, I got acquainted with a boy through social media. He introduced himself as Raj and did not disclose his religious identity. He had created a social media profile under the name Mr Broken,” the victim disclosed.

She mentioned, “We started talking and then on 16th May he came to Bhagalpur. He stayed in a hotel near the railway station and called me there. Afterward, he recorded obscene photos and videos.” Her family members apprehended a young man who captured inappropriate photographs and footage of their daughter and subsequently handed him over to the Kotwali police station.

The underage girl further unveiled, “He threatened to publicize the video and called me to come to Siwan on 19th May. Without letting anyone at home know, I took a train to Patna at 8:30 pm and reached there. Eventually, we both managed to arrive in Bhagalpur on 21st May.”

The accused accompanied her during the stay at a hotel. “He ordered me to embrace Islam prior to our marriage. Subsequently, I learned that he is a Muslim. Following this revelation, I contacted my family to share the entire situation,” she added. The girl’s famile members stated that cops at Kotwali police station did not file the case and redirected them to Ishakchak police station at 4 pm.

The latter returned them to Kotwali police station at 4:30 pm, asserting that the matter falls under their jurisdiction. However, the Kotwali police refused to register the case until 9 pm, alleging that they had not received the family’s application. According to the family, they received threats suggesting that an investigation by the police would lead to problems for them.

Therefore, they should provide written confirmation that they do not wish to pursue legal action and are taking their daughter with them. This matter was associated with religious conversion as well. However, the police did not initiate any probe. Afterward, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hriday Kant was informed.

The Kotwali Inspector indicated that the family had conveyed their concerns verbally to the Ishakchak police and hence they were told to visit there. “They brought the boy back to us. As no applications have been filed, the case has not been registered. He is presently being questioned.” The perpetrator has failed the matriculation exam two times and his father is a mason.