A Lucknow court on Friday (23rd May) granted life sentence to cannibal and serial killer Raja Kolander alias Ram Niranjan Kol and his aide Bakshraj along Rs 1 lakh fine in a double murder case committed in 2000. The accused, showed no remorse, as they were convicted by ADJ Rohit Singh on Monday in connection with the murder of journalist Manoj Singh and his driver Ravi Srivastav in 2000.

Kolander, who once worked as a fourth grade employee in an ordnance factory, has over 20 murder cases filed against him. In 2012, Kolander and his brother-in-law, Bakshraj, were convicted for the first time in the case of murder of journalist Dhirendra Singh for which they were granted life sentence by the Allahabad High Court. Kolander reportedly shot dead Dhirendra Singh, mutilated his body before burying it.

The court also granted them each 7 years imprisonment and ₹50 thousand fine for destroying evidence, 10 years imprisonment and ₹50 thousand fine for abduction, 10 years imprisonment and ₹50 thousand fine for dacoity and possessing stolen property. All the sentences will run concurrently, along with the life sentence. Both the accused will remain in jail for their entire lives.

Raja Kolander, a resident of Shankargarh in Prayagraj, is not an ordinary criminal. Once his name used to create terror because of the brutal manner in which he slayed his victims. Kolander’s brutalities were uncovered during the investigation of the murder of journalist Dhirendra Singh whose severed head and body were found by police in different locations on December 14, 2000.

Kolander used to maintain a record of his murders

When the police searched his farmhouse and residence during the investigation of murders committed by him, they found a diary in which he had noted down the details of his crimes. Kolander had reportedly mentioned all the 14 murders in his diary. He wrote the names of his victims. He mentioned journalist Dhirendra Singh’s name in his diary as entry 14 under the codename ‘Dheere Dheere Lal Lal’. Several skulls were also recovered by the police from his farmhouse.

Ate roasted skull and drank brain soup

One of Kolander’s victims was named Kali Prasad Srivastav who used to work with him at the ordnance factory. It is said that Kulander killed him because he belonged to Kayastha caste as he believed that people belonging to this caste have a sharp brains. Kolander also wanted a sharp brain so he killed Srivastav, roasted his skull and made soup by boiling his brain and consumed it.

Named his sons ‘Adalat’ and ‘Jamanat’

Kolander believed that he was a king. He used to call his wife ‘Phoolan Devi’ and named his sons Adalat and Jamanat. Even after going to jail, he used to say that whoever was found gulity in his court, would face death. From living in a small hut, he magically progressed to owning a farmhouse. Kolander also has a documentary made on him with title “Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer” which was released on Netflix.