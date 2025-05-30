Parroting Pakistan’s narrative, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy got himself embroiled in a controversy by questioning PM Modi as to how many Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan during the recent military escalations between the two countries. Reddy made the remarks during ‘Jai Hind’ rally in Hyderabad on Thursday (29th MAY).

“The soldiers of this (Secunderabad ) Cantonment participated in the war. The war planes being manufactured in Telangana upheld respect for our country. Rafale aircraft brought by Narendra Modi were shot down by Pakistan. There is no discussion on how many Rafales were shot down. Narendra Modi should answer how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during the recent war. You give us the account,” said Reddy.

Reddy attacked the Modi government, for not convening an all-party meeting before agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan. “After four days of war, we do not know who threatened whom and who succumbed to whom. All of a sudden, US President Donald Trump came out and said he threatened India and stopped the war,” the CM said. He accused the Modi government of failing to use the opportunity to take control PoK and separating Balochistan from Pakistan.

After suffering heavy losses as a result of India’s military action under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried saving its face by falsely claiming to have shot down three Indian Rafale jets. However, the Islamic state could not provide any evidence to back its claim, which was amplified by Chinese media.

BJP hits back at Reddy, slams Congress

BJP hit back at Reddy for accusing him of echoing Pakistan’s narrative and undermining the Indian armed forces. Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday (30th May), BJP MP Sambit Patra called out Congress leaders Reddy, Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts on the armed forces instead of asking how many Pakistani air bases were destroyed by India. “Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy are asking how many Rafales were shot down. ‘Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain’. Rahul Gandhi did not ask how many Pakistani airbases were destroyed, how many terrorists were killed; rather, he only asked how many Indian planes were shot down,” said Patra.

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, accused the Congress party of playing dirty politics and demoralising the armed forces. “Congress – From their leader Rahul Gandhi to their CM Revanth Reddy are demeaning our brave armed forces day in and day out. Not the first time Congress and its leaders are resorting to cheap and dirty politics, not the first time they have questioned and doubted the surgical strikes, not the first time they are demoralizing our armed forces, not the first time they are speaking the enemy language. Who is the Congress loyal to Bharat or?” the Union Minister for Coal and Mines wrote on X.

While Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari, Salman Khurshid are representing India abroad as part of the multi-party delegations, their colleagues back home are undoing their good work.