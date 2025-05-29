Thursday, May 29, 2025
After Chinese propaganda that Indonesia was cancelling deal for 42 Rafale jets over Pakistani claim of shooting down Indian jet, Indonesian govt signs agreement for 18 more Rafales

Chinese outlet South China Morning Post had claimed that the deal for 42 Rafales was under scrutiny after the Pakistani claim that they shot down three Indian Rafale jets

OpIndia Staff

The Indonesian government on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to purchase additional 18 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation of France. This will be additional purchase over a previous order for 42 Rafale fighter aircraft placed in 2022. The LOI was signed during French president Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Jakarta.

Notably, this development comes after Chinese media tried to spread the rumour that Indonesia was having a second thought about an earlier deal for 42 Rafale jets after Pakistan claimed to have shot down Rafale jets of India during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Earlier this month, Chinese outlet South China Morning Post had claimed that the deal was under scrutiny after the Pakistani claim that they shot down three Indian Rafale jets, a false claimed amplified by Chinese media. The SCMP wrote that the development triggered alarm in Indonesia, and raised questions in Jakarta about the cost, capability and strategic logic behind the US$8.1 billion deal signed in 2022 for 42 jets.

Other reports had claimed that Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence initiated a review of the aircraft’s operational reliability after the Pakistani claims. Spanish defence portal Galaxi Amilitar claimed that Indonesian govt has paused the purchase of 42 Rafales, citing ‘unverified sources’. It said that the news that Pakistan may have shot down three Rafales in the recent clash with India has cast a shadow over the aircraft’s combat reputation. 

However, the report quoted an Indonesian official as saying, “Unverified allegations in conflict zones cannot be used as the sole basis for assessing the effectiveness or failure of a particular weapons system.” Dave Laksono, a senior member of Indonesia’s Commission I, said that even American jets like the F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 have suffered losses in complex combat conditions, and therefore he Rafale’s performance cannot be measured by a single incident, that is not even confirmed.

However, now as Indonesia has signed a letter of interest for additional 18 Rafale jets, it shows that the all the claims of the country having second thoughts about the deal was false and baseless. Notably, the LOI is a preliminary defence pact, which may lead to a formal order.

Talking about the agreement, French president Emmanuel Macron said “I am delighted that the letter of intent signed today could open up a new perspective with new orders for Rafales, Scorpenes, light frigates.”

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who addressed a joint press conference with Macron, said that France was one of Indonesia’s main partners as it upgrades its military hardware and develops its defence industry through joint production and technology transfers.

Apart from the Rafale jets, Indonesia has also shown interest in acquiring two Scorpène submarines, frigates, and CAESAR artillery systems from France.

While Indonesia placed orders for 42 Rafale jets in 2022, it is expected to receive its first fighter jet by 2026. The Indonesian Air Force chief Mohamad Tonny Harjono said in February that six jets would arrive in early 2026.

