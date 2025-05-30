Friday, May 30, 2025
Delhi Court compounds defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he apologised to coach Naresh Dahiya for saying he is ‘rape accused’

The Court had noted that, the relevant extracts reveal that the accused Bajrang Punia had referred a rape case ongoing against the complainant (Naresh Dahiya) in Tis Hazari Court.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday compounded a defamation case against Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia after his apology. Coach Naresh Dahiya filed the case against Punia. Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal compounded the matter on Thursday.

A detailed court order has yet to be uploaded. ” I tender my unconditional apology to Mr. Naresh Dahiya for the wrong and insensitive statement made by me against him during the press conference held at Jantar Mantar during the agitation, in public view,” the apology reads.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, along with advocates Ravinder Singh and Lovinder Chaudhary, is counsel for the complainant. Advocate Rexwal said that the matter has been compounded after Bajrang Punia gave his written apology.

Advocate Tushar Giri, counsel for Punia said that after tendering of apology, matter was settled between the parties and complaint was compounded.

Earlier, Punia was granted bail by the court after his physical appearance.

The Court on August 3, 2023, issued a summons to Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Through a criminal defamation complaint, the complainant or Coach Naresh Dahiya, stated that during the protest at Jantar Mantar on May 10, 2023, Bajrang Punia made defamatory remarks against him in a press conference.

The Court had noted that, the relevant extracts reveal that the accused Bajrang Punia had referred a rape case ongoing against the complainant (Naresh Dahiya) in Tis Hazari Court.

The accused allegedly referred to the complainant by name and stated that the complainant has no credibility to oppose the protest as he was himself facing a rape case.

But during recording of statement complainant categorically deposed that he was acquitted in the said rape case in 2019 itself and the said fact was well known to the accused as well, who is a part of the same fraternity.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, while issuing summons to Bajrang Punia, had said that on a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and presummoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out.

He further said that the statement made in the press conference appeared to be malicious and not made in good faith. In view of the same, let the accused, Bajrang Punia, be summoned to commission an offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the Court clarified that at the stage of summoning, it is fairly settled that the Court is not required to conduct a comparative analysis of the possible defences that the accused may take.

It was submitted that the fact of acquittal was well known, and a malicious attack was made by the accused to tarnish the reputation and credibility of the complainant to dissuade him from supporting the WFI President in the protest.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

