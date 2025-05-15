Saturday, July 12, 2025
Darbhanga administration to take action against Rahul Gandhi for his allegations that Bihar Police stopped him from reaching Ambedkar hostel

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga told ANI, "Darbhanga district administration to take action against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163."

After Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Bihar Police tried to stop him on his way to Ambedkar Hostel, Darbhanga district administration on Thursday said that they will take action against him for the violation of Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier today, calling the NDA government in Bihar a “Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bihar Police stopped him on his way to the Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga.

“The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me. We told PM Narendra Modi that you have to conduct a census… Under your pressure, PM Narendra Modi announced a caste census in the country. Scared of your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his forehead. But their government is against democracy, the Constitution, and the minorities. This is the government of Adani-Ambani and not yours,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing the gathering in Darbhanga.

“I guarantee that the moment our government forms in India and in Bihar, and implements everything that you deserve,” he added.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, following his allegations, asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since when the dialogue became a “crime in the state.”

“NDA’s “Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar” in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel. Since when has dialogue become a crime? Nitish ji, what are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi’s car was allegedly stopped by the Police from going to the event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, before he got on foot to attend and address the students at the event at the hostel.

“India is a democracy, it is run by the Constitution, not by dictatorship! No one can stop us from raising our voice for social justice and education,” the Congress leader posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi is in Bihar to launch ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ in Darbhanga today.

Earlier Bihar Congress protested against the NDA government and alleged that the Darbhanga District Administration had tried to stop Gandhi’s programme at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga.

Darbhanga Deputy Mayor, Nazia Hasan, said that cancelling the permission at the last minute was a part of a “pre-planned conspiracy.”

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

