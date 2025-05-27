On Tuesday (27th May), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The development was confirmed via a tweet by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on X (formerly Twitter).

AMCA is an indigenous, 5th generation fighter jet which is currently under development in India. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has been tasked to execute the programme.

The development and rapid induction of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft into the fleet of Indian Air Force has become crucial in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan, which was decimated by India with its precision strikes, is now procuring 40 fighter jets (J-35s) from China. The AMCA project received a green signal from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in March 2024.

A sum of ₹15000 crore was earmarked for the programme, which happens to India’s only 5th generate fighter jet development project.

It must be mentioned that the design of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has already been readied. The first prototype will be avilable by 2028 – 2029. And the production of the indigenous fighter fet will begin by 2032 – 2033.

AMCA will be a major milestostone towards Atmanirbharta in aerospace sector

The objective is to induct AMCA in the fleet of Indian Air Force in next 9 years i.e. by 2034. The project is essential to develop indigenous expertise and capacity building and make India ‘Atmanirbhar (self reliant).

In a statement, the IAF stated, “The Execution Model approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on competitive basis. They can bid either independently or as joint venture or as consortia. The entity/ bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country.”

“This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace sector,” it added.

The AMCA project is a long-term requirement of the Indian Air Force. India had previously developed the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas indigenously.

Features of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

AMCA is a medium weight, deep penetration fighter jet, which will be equipped with advanced stealth features.

It will possess internal weapons bay and diverterless supersonic intake (internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500 kg of external payload). AMCA will have a 25-tonne twin-engine.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be the leading the production of AMCA, alongside private companies to speed up the project.

AMCA will be developed in 2 phases –

A MK1 with the General Electric F-414 engine.

A Mk2 with a more powerful engine.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft will feature an Aritificial Intelligence-powered Electronic Pilot for advanced decision-making.

AMCA will be equipped with a Netcentric Warfare Systems for real-time combat coordination, Integrated Vehicle Health Management and an internal weapon bay for a range of weapons (4 four long-range air-to-air missiles and several precision-guided munitions) .

The fighter jets will be helpful in complex combat situations, and ensure seamless coordination with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

AMCA is a 5th generation fighter jet, which is different from Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). It will have low electromagnetic signature, and hence will be difficult to detect by enemy radars.

With the production of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, India will join the likes of China, Russia and United States that have already developed 5th generation stealth fighter aircrafts.