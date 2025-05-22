Delhi University on Thursday objected to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit to its North Campus, and expressed hope that this does not happen in future. The university in a statement called it breach of institutional protocol and a disruption of student governance operations.

In its official statement, Delhi University further alleged that Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time, coming to the University without any prior intimation and information to the University of Delhi. Notably, Gandhi had visited a men’s hostel at Delhi University in May 2023, and the university had objected to it calling it unauthorised visit.

“Today Shri Rahul Gandhi came to University of Delhi without any information to the authorities. He stayed in the DUSU Office for almost one hour. During this time, the DUSU was cordoned by security cover. Shri Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time for coming to the University without any intimation and information to University of Delhi,” said the statement issued on Thursday.

The university further added, “There were some students inside the DUSU Secretary’s room who were locked in her room and later were misbehaved by NSUI members. The DUSU Secretary was outside. She was not allowed to enter in her office and was not let in by NSUI students. The University condemns such action and hopes that this does not happen in future. Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this.”

Earlier in the day, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes at the DU’s North Campus. Congress party posted a video of the visit on its official 𝕏 account.

He talked on issues of representation, equality and academic justice. The discussion was held at the office of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president. During Rahul Gandhi’s stay at the campus, the area was cordoned off by his security personnel, and no one was allowed to enter.