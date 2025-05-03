On 2nd May, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, expressed concerns over rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Phalgam terror attack. The horrific terror attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists, almost all Hindus, in the religiously motivated attack.

In a post on X, Kallas stated that the tensions between the two nations are alarming and urged both sides to show restraint. She claimed escalation “helps no one” and urged the pursuit of dialogue to ease the situation. Kallas further stated that she had spoken to the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, to convey the messages.

Rising tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming. I urge both sides to show restraint and pursue dialogue to ease the situation. Escalation helps no one. I spoke to both @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50 today to convey these messages. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 2, 2025

Dr S Jaishankar also posted about the conversation with Kallas on X. He wrote, “Good to speak with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

Good to speak with EU HRVP @kajakallas this evening.



Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.



🇮🇳 🇪🇺 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2025

Kallas’s statement came amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan after Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists killed 26 innocent Hindus in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Interestingly, when the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack happened, Kallas said in a statement on X that the EU “stands firm against terrorism” while expressing deep condolences to the victims, their families, and the people of India.

I condemn today’s heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives.



Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India.



The EU stands firm against terrorism. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 22, 2025

Kallas’s call for restraint contradicts her stand on terrorism

Kallas’s statement urging India and Pakistan to show restraint is, however, in contradiction with her stand against terrorism. Kallas, who considered Russia a terrorist state for launching military action against Ukraine, said in October 2022 that there is “no room for negotiation with terrorists”.

Spoke with @BBCWorld about why the right response to Russia's escalation is unity and strength, not fear.



If aggression and threats pay off, they'll use them again and again.



There's no room for negotiations with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hTmFYQnq29 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 3, 2022

Her remarks also sit uneasily with the West’s broader expectations from India on the global stage.

Notably, since the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia, Western countries, including the European Union, have tried to persuade India to sever all ties with Russia. The West wanted India to join the war against Russia, a country that has stood by India through thick and thin, especially when Western nations looked the other way during conflicts between India and Pakistan.

In 2022, the West lectured India over buying cheap oil from Russia. Reports suggested it was Western countries that were actually the biggest buyers, not India. Despite consistent pressure, India stood firm on its stance that Russia is India’s ally. In February 2024, Dr S Jaishankar reaffirmed that India has stable and friendly ties with Russia. He called out Western countries for preferring to supply arms to Pakistan and not India. He categorically stated that Russia has never violated India’s interests, and that the bilateral ties remain “stable and friendly”.

He further stated that the Indian inventory of Russian-origin weaponry has grown, since many Western countries used to supply arms to Pakistan and not India for decades. He added that the trend has, however, changed in the past decade.

Pakistan’s continued role in terror against India

Pakistan, the hostile neighbour of India, has been serving as the launchpad for terrorist organisations targeting India since independence. Despite its clear role in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India, leaders like Kallas, who have been vocal against terrorism, want India, the victim country, to negotiate and engage in dialogue with Pakistan.

The EU’s selective outrage and inconsistent stance on terrorism is troubling, as it reveals a clear double standard. While it demands moral clarity and hardline positions when its own interests are on the line, it expects India to compromise its sovereignty and national security by initiating dialogue with a country that actively sponsors terrorism on Indian soil. If the EU truly wishes to stand firm against terrorism, it must apply the same principles universally, not selectively, that is, “there is no room for negotiations with terrorists”, and avoid choosing the path of political convenience.