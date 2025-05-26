Monday, May 26, 2025
HomeCrimeGhaziabad: Criminal Qadir's relatives and associates attack police, murder a Constable to prevent his...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Criminal Qadir’s relatives and associates attack police, murder a Constable to prevent his arrest

The mob pelted stones at the Police team and opened indiscriminate firing.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Dainik Bhaskar
Police Constable Saurabh - Image via Dainik Bhaskar

On 26th May, police personnel attempted to apprehend a wanted criminal Qadir, however, they were attacked with stones and gunfire by a mob, in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. During the incident, a constable was killed by gunfire. He was identified as Saurabh Deswal and he had recently joined the police force.

The Crime Branch of Noida- Phase III Police Station conducted a raid in Nahal village, Masuri, Ghaziabad, to apprehend Qadir, successfully arresting him. However, when the police began to take him away, some of his family members and associates, who were hiding near the field, started to throw stones at the police. This was followed by indiscriminate gunfire. Other police personnel saved themselves by running in different directions but Saurabh tragically lost his life.

The victim was posted at the Phase-3 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The police immediately took him to Yashoda Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to reports, many cops were also injured in this attack. The others managed to save their lives by fleeing the scene.

After obtaining information about the incident, a large number of police officers arrived at the location where Qadir was attempting to escape but he was captured by them. According to other reports, he was able to escape during the violent altercation. An FIR (First Information Report) has been initiated in the matter after a complaint from a sub-inspector in Noida.

The authorities indicated that other accused will be nabbed soon and severe action will be taken against them. History-sheeter Qadir has reportedly more than 24 cases filed against him at just 23 years of age.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to invest ₹6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses and flyovers in a major plan to boost infrastructure

OpIndia Staff -

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms Bundelkhand’s destiny, says study by Bundelkhand University

OpIndia Staff -

No Lalu Yadav, it was not your morality and family values that led to Tej Pratap’s expulsion, it was the fear of losing votes...

अजीत झा -

‘Even Allah forgives once…’: Pakistan spy Nauman Ilahi also needs ‘forgiveness’, OpIndia traces ISI spy’s links from Kairana to Panipat

केशव मालान -

Despite opposition from political parties and army, Bangladesh govt to hand over Chittagong port operations to foreign company, over 41,000 containers stuck due to...

OpIndia Staff -

Resolutions on Operation Sindoor and Caste Census passed at NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave in New Delhi

ANI -

Andhra Pradesh: Angry villagers demolish the house of Rahmatullah who raped and killed a 3-year-old Dalit girl

OpIndia Staff -

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s children support his decision of expelling his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and family after his pictures...

OpIndia Staff -

As Tej Pratap Yadav claims his photo with Anushka Yadav was AI generated, more photos and videos of the two appear, including visuals of...

OpIndia Staff -

Multiple fathers syndrome? Lahore-based ‘journalist’ begs China to take revenge from India for suspending Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, writes about it in US...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com