On 26th May, police personnel attempted to apprehend a wanted criminal Qadir, however, they were attacked with stones and gunfire by a mob, in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. During the incident, a constable was killed by gunfire. He was identified as Saurabh Deswal and he had recently joined the police force.

The Crime Branch of Noida- Phase III Police Station conducted a raid in Nahal village, Masuri, Ghaziabad, to apprehend Qadir, successfully arresting him. However, when the police began to take him away, some of his family members and associates, who were hiding near the field, started to throw stones at the police. This was followed by indiscriminate gunfire. Other police personnel saved themselves by running in different directions but Saurabh tragically lost his life.

The victim was posted at the Phase-3 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The police immediately took him to Yashoda Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to reports, many cops were also injured in this attack. The others managed to save their lives by fleeing the scene.

After obtaining information about the incident, a large number of police officers arrived at the location where Qadir was attempting to escape but he was captured by them. According to other reports, he was able to escape during the violent altercation. An FIR (First Information Report) has been initiated in the matter after a complaint from a sub-inspector in Noida.

The authorities indicated that other accused will be nabbed soon and severe action will be taken against them. History-sheeter Qadir has reportedly more than 24 cases filed against him at just 23 years of age.