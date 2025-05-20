In the Chandola area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a mega demolition drive in ongoing to remove illegal encroachments. The phase 2 of the demolition drive started at around 6 am on 20th May 2025. All the illegal houses on the road from Suryanagar Police Post in Isanpur area towards Mira Cinema are being demolished. The scale of demolition in this phase is way higher compared to the bulldozer action started in the first phase.

Reports say that over 1.5 lakh square meters of land was cleared in the first phase, while now 2.5 lakh square meters of land will be levelled in the second phase. During this process, 60 JCBs, 40 cranes, 3000 policemen will be on the move. The AMC had warned people to vacate their homes by making announcements in this regard on the microphone in the entire area on Monday afternoon. In addition, people living there for a week were being warned to vacate their homes.

Ahmedabad Police says that of the 250 Bangladeshis arrested in 2025, 207 were from Chandola

In a media briefing, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik said that Chandola Lake had become a haven for Bangladeshi infiltrators for a long time and illegal activities had also started taking place. In 2025, 250 Bangladeshis were caught from Ahmedabad and out of them, 207 were caught from Chandola alone. Every year, around 10-20-40 Bangladeshis have been caught. He further said that a total of 3000 policemen including one Joint Commissioner, one Additional Commissioner, 6 DCPs and PIs etc. have been deployed for the second phase of action.

The officer added that apart from that, 25 SRPF companies are also with the police and that drones will also be used. Along with this, he said that in the previous action, about 1.5 lakh square meters of land was cleared and now the operation to clear 2.5 lakh square meters of land has been started.

Malik also stated that this demolition action will be carried out for about three-four days. However, even if the days increase, the authorities are fully prepared.