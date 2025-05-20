Saturday, August 23, 2025
HomeNews Reports60 JCBs, 40 cranes, 3000 policemen deployed for phase-2 demolition drive in Chandola, Ahmedabad:...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

60 JCBs, 40 cranes, 3000 policemen deployed for phase-2 demolition drive in Chandola, Ahmedabad: Over 200 illegal Bangladeshis were arrested from here

The AMC had warned people to vacate their homes by making announcements in this regard on the microphone in the entire area on Monday afternoon. In addition, people living there for a week were being warned to vacate their homes.

OpIndia Staff

In the Chandola area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a mega demolition drive in ongoing to remove illegal encroachments. The phase 2 of the demolition drive started at around 6 am on 20th May 2025. All the illegal houses on the road from Suryanagar Police Post in Isanpur area towards Mira Cinema are being demolished. The scale of demolition in this phase is way higher compared to the bulldozer action started in the first phase.

Reports say that over 1.5 lakh square meters of land was cleared in the first phase, while now 2.5 lakh square meters of land will be levelled in the second phase. During this process, 60 JCBs, 40 cranes, 3000 policemen will be on the move. The AMC had warned people to vacate their homes by making announcements in this regard on the microphone in the entire area on Monday afternoon. In addition, people living there for a week were being warned to vacate their homes.

Ahmedabad Police says that of the 250 Bangladeshis arrested in 2025, 207 were from Chandola

In a media briefing, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik said that Chandola Lake had become a haven for Bangladeshi infiltrators for a long time and illegal activities had also started taking place. In 2025, 250 Bangladeshis were caught from Ahmedabad and out of them, 207 were caught from Chandola alone. Every year, around 10-20-40 Bangladeshis have been caught. He further said that a total of 3000 policemen including one Joint Commissioner, one Additional Commissioner, 6 DCPs and PIs etc. have been deployed for the second phase of action.

The officer added that apart from that, 25 SRPF companies are also with the police and that drones will also be used. Along with this, he said that in the previous action, about 1.5 lakh square meters of land was cleared and now the operation to clear 2.5 lakh square meters of land has been started.

Malik also stated that this demolition action will be carried out for about three-four days. However, even if the days increase, the authorities are fully prepared.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bangladesh: veteran journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar found dead a day after he went missing, had sent his ‘final article’ to news portal before leaving home

OpIndia Staff -

Union Govt sanctions 23 chip-design projects under Design Linked Incentive Scheme, Vervesemi Microelectronics announces advanced ICs

OpIndia Staff -

After being angry at India for buying Russian oil, Trump is now ‘very angry’ at Ukraine for disrupting Russian oil supply to Europe by...

OpIndia Staff -

FBI raids house of Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton amid his criticism of tariff and foreign policy, old ‘national security’ case revived

OpIndia Staff -

Digital hawala of JeM: Masood Azhar wants to raise Rs 390 crore to build over 300 Markaz in Pakistan, uses digital wallets to avoid...

शिव -

Sambhal mosque case: Supreme Court orders maintenance of status quo on challenge by Muslims to Allahabad High Court order, permitting survey of the disputed...

OpIndia Staff -

Raising slogan praising Pakistan without denouncing India is not sedition, says Himachal Pradesh High Court while granting bail to Suleman

OpIndia Staff -

Israel warns Hamas that ‘gates of hell’ will open on the terror leaders if they don’t release all hostages and lay down weapons, to...

OpIndia Staff -

First victory of OpIndia: Public feeding banned, aggressive dogs not to be released back – Read what Supreme Court said in Stray Dog Menace...

Anurag -

Delhi: Security breach at Parliament, “mentally incoherent” man reaches up to Garuda Dwar before being caught by security

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com