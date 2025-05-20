In the Fatehabad district of Haryana, a case of treason has been registered against Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed alias Dr. Taj Mohammad, for supporting Pakistan and posting an objectionable video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused was arrested by the police on 17th May.

The accused doctor had posted three morphed videos from his Facebook account on Wednesday (14th May) in which PM Modi was shown ‘admitting his mistake’ of attacking Pakistan, getting beaten up by Shahbaz Sharif and in one video as a child in Trump’s lap.

After the video went viral, BJP leaders lodged a complaint at the police station on Thursday, after which a case was registered under section 197 (1) (B) of the IPC. Initially, the doctor could not be arrested due to ill health, but on Saturday (17th May) the police arrested him and sent him to jail.

Accused Taj Mohammad will be produced in court, where the police will seek remand. The police will investigate bank accounts, call details and contacts. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Nayab Saini, sedition and Section 152 of the IPC were added to the case.