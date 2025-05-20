Monday, August 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Dr Taj Mohammad arrested for posting morphed videos of PM Modi, spreading Pakistani...
CrimeEditor's picks
Updated:

Haryana: Dr Taj Mohammad arrested for posting morphed videos of PM Modi, spreading Pakistani propaganda

After the video went viral, BJP leaders lodged a complaint at the police station on Thursday, after which a case was registered under section 197 (1) (B) of the IPC. Initially, the doctor could not be arrested due to ill health, but on Saturday (17th May) the police arrested him and sent him to jail.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Dr Taj Mohammad (Image via Bhaskar)

In the Fatehabad district of Haryana, a case of treason has been registered against Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed alias Dr. Taj Mohammad, for supporting Pakistan and posting an objectionable video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused was arrested by the police on 17th May.

The accused doctor had posted three morphed videos from his Facebook account on Wednesday (14th May) in which PM Modi was shown ‘admitting his mistake’ of attacking Pakistan, getting beaten up by Shahbaz Sharif and in one video as a child in Trump’s lap.

After the video went viral, BJP leaders lodged a complaint at the police station on Thursday, after which a case was registered under section 197 (1) (B) of the IPC. Initially, the doctor could not be arrested due to ill health, but on Saturday (17th May) the police arrested him and sent him to jail.

Accused Taj Mohammad will be produced in court, where the police will seek remand. The police will investigate bank accounts, call details and contacts. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Nayab Saini, sedition and Section 152 of the IPC were added to the case.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

OpIndia Exclusive: Self-styled ‘dog lovers’ attack MCD officials, damage van during Supreme Court-ordered stray dog removal drive in Delhi’s Rohini

Anurag -

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Navy ran away and hid its ships in commercial docks and near Iran border

OpIndia Staff -

US brings bizarre excuse for China to justify tariff on India, White House adviser accuses India of ‘funding Putin’s war machine’, 2 days after...

Shraddha Pandey -

“There is no god but Allah, and none is worthy of worship except Him”: Ghaziabad cop Sohail Khan’s video inside a temple sparks outrage,...

OpIndia Staff -

Alwar shocker: Woman and her lover slit her husband’s throat, stash body in a blue drum, flee with 3 children

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Oil Corporation to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel from used cooking oil: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Unable to relocate, or remove stray dogs from streets, Shimla Municipal Corporation gives them QR and GPS based collars ‘to monitor their location’

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh woman says her in-laws didn’t allow treatment for child ‘because she was a girl’, doctors had asked family multiple times to bring...

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate from Tamil Nadu for Vice-Presidential election

OpIndia Staff -

Security ramped up around Fatehpur tomb after Hindu organisations claim it was built on an ancient Hindu temple, police officials submit report to administration

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com