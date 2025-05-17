Wednesday, August 6, 2025
How ISRO played a key role during Operation Sindoor and gave India a decisive edge over Pakistan

The precise trajectory of incoming projectiles shared by ISRO helped Indian Air Defence Systems to shoot down the incoming drones and missiles.

OpIndia Staff

India demonstrated its extraordinary military prowess during Operation Sindoor marking a remarkable shift in India’s policy towards Pakistan and terrorism. With a range of potent indigenous weapons, an impenetrable air defence system and the unwavering determination of the armed forces, India took the entire world, including Pakistan by surprise. In this historic military operation, the Indian Armed Forces were also assisted by Indian satellites.

While domestically developed weapons systems like Akashteer Air Defence system, MRSAM, UAS, L-70 Anti aircraft guns broke the back of Pakistan, they were ably assisted by India’s Space research Organisation ISRO.

Satellites worked actively for the safety of Indians

Addressing the 5th Convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal on 11th May, ISRO Chief V N Narayan said that during Operation Sindoor, at least 10 satellites were actively working to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens. “At least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country,” he said.

“You all know about our neighbours. If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore areas. We have to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can’t achieve that,” he added. The ISRO Chief said that all the Indian satellites worked with perfect accuracy.

Narayan said, “All the satellites worked with perfect accuracy. When we began, our camera resolution was between 36 and 72 cm. But India, as a developing nation, now has a camera on the Moon called the On-Orbiter High Resolution Camera, which is the world’s best resolution device. We also have other cameras which can show 26 cm resolution.”

“Whatever satellites we send are always connected to the benefit of our people, which also includes safety and security. At least 50 satellites are serving in television broadcast, telecommunications, safety and security areas,” the ISRO chief asserted.

Indian satellites provided precise trajectory of Pakistani drones

“The Indian air defence system stood tall and provided the perfect shield amid a barrage of drones and missiles fired from Pakistan during the recent military conflict and Indian satellites assisted the armed forces, providing them with the precise trajectory of air-borne weapons,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday (16th May).

The precise trajectory of incoming projectiles shared by ISRO helped Indian Air Defence Systems to shoot down the incoming drones and missiles.

Notably, Pakistan sent hundreds of drones accompanied by its Chinese missiles towards India but Indian Air Defence systems, led by the indigenous Akashteer, were up to the task and shot them down. Now it has come to light that ISRO was working seamlessly with them to ensure Indian success.

The ISRO Chief reached Chennai on Thursday (15th May) for the launch of the PSLV C-61 rocket, ISRO’s 101st mission, which is set to take place on 18th May.

