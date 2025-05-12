Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a shocking news came to light late at night on 10th May in the jurisdiction of the Bassi police station in Jaipur rural, Rajasthan. A substantial amount of explosive material was recovered from an abandoned pickup truck on Agra Road near the Mohanpura culvert. Authorities have confiscated 2075 kg of ammonium nitrate and opti star explosive from the vehicle which led to considerable panic in the vicinity.

The four-wheeler was standing on the roadside on Jaipur-Bharatpur National Highway in Rajasthan. Police have seized the vehicle and notified the Petroleum and Explosives Security Organization. Law enforcement was alerted to a white pickup truck that was left unattended in front of a tea stall close to the Mohanpura bridge. The vehicle’s steering was locked and several cartons were visible inside.

Subsequently, cops rushed to the location and conducted a search during which they discovered 63 cartons, each weighing 25 kilogram. There were 12 bundles in each carton and a total of 756 bundles were recovered. The cartons were labeled as Opti Star Explosive Classic 2-Cat ZZ AV. Furthermore, 10 plastic bags were found each weighing 50 kilogram. All items were marked as ammonium nitrate. The probe verified that every item contained explosive materials.

The police, upon checking the registration number of the pickup, identified it as registered to Ishwar Singh son of Arjun Sigh Rawat, who resides in Shivpur Nareli of Bhilwara. The police tried to get in touch with both the owner and the driver but failed. As a result, the vehicle was seized and taken to the Bassi police station with the assistance of a crane.

The authorities have also taken sample from the vehicles. Officer Jaswant Singh from the Bassi police station reported that while on patrol, at approximately 2:30 am on 10th May, a vehicle was found parked on the road leading from Dausa to Jaipur. The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh, stated that the discovery of such a significant amount of explosive material is a grave issue. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) has been alerted regarding this matter.

According to other reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh stated that Head Constable Shyamlal notified the police about a suspicious vehicle, leading to the arrival of the police team at the scene. During the investigation, containers and bags containing a white granular substance were retrieved from within the vehicle.

The police have filed a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to determine the origin of the explosives and their intended use. Authorities are also observing other potentially suspicious actions. The inquiry will determine if this explosive was involved in a larger criminal conspiracy.

Significantly, this development has occurred during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The diplomatic relations between the two nations reached a historic low following the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists that resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, on 22nd April. Subsequently, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, and implemented substantial actions to penalize Pakistan before initiating “Operation Sindoor” to destroy Pakistan’s terrorist infrastructure.

The Islamic Republic, in response, engaged in attacks against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other border regions in India, but their malicious efforts were successfully foiled. India also dismantled their primary military bases, after which Pakistan initiated a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) call to request a ceasefire.