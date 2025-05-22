Thursday, May 22, 2025
India expects Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take verifiable actions against terror ecosystem: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that the Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy.

ANI

India expects Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly briefing on Thursday.

“We expect Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” Jaiswal stated.

MEA spokesperson mentioned that the Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy.

“Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security,” he said.

Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services whose clearance for ground handling at various Indian Airports were recently revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance, citing national security concerns.

The company, which provides airport ground handling services across India, argued that the move will jeopardise thousands of jobs and threatens investor confidence.

The revocation reportedly stems from growing concerns over Turkey’s support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict. However, Celebi maintains that its operations in India are independent and professionally governed, distancing itself from any political affiliations.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan.

During the press briefing on May 9, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

