An IndiGo flight that encountered a violent hailstorm and turbulence on its route from Delhi to Srinagar on 21st May, was reportedly guided by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to a safe landing in Srinagar. A violent hailstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region and some other parts of northern India on Wednesday in which the IndiGo operating flight 6E 2142 got caught resulting in the flight experiencing a 8,500-feet-per-minute descent around four times.

According to NDTV, after facing the rough weather, the pilots made emergency contact with the northern command of the IAF seeking permission for a flight path deviation to avoid the storm. A path deviation would have required the flight to enter Pakistan’s air space briefly which has been shut for Indian aircrafts since 11th May amid the recent military escalations between India and Pakistan. However, Pakistani authorities refused permission for the aircraft to enter its airspace. Pak civil aviation authority’s NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) that specified that Pakistani airspace was “not available to Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned/leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights”, was effective till midnight on 23rd May, which has been extended for a month.

The flight was assisted in coordinating a route diversion by contacting the Delhi ATC and passing contact frequencies for Lahore ATC for overflight weather diversion request. The pilots then contacted Lahore Air Traffic Control directly for clearance to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm. However, Lahore ATC denied their request.

Faced with with limited options and a thunderstorm growing violent, the pilots of the IndiGo flight first considered returning to Delhi but dropped the idea as by that time, the aircraft was in close proximity of the storm. Subsequently, the pilots moved towards Srinagar. “Once Lahore refused overflight clearance, and the aircraft proceeded towards Srinagar, the flight was subsequently professionally assisted till safe landing at Srinagar…” said an IAF source as quoted by NDTV.

After being hit by the thunderstorm, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and malfunctions. The pilots somehow kept the aircraft stable till it was able to exit the storm. After this, the crew ticked a checklist and declared emergency and the aircraft was guided by the Srinagar ATC which assisted it to safe landing. However, the nose of the aircraft was significantly damaged in the thunderstorm.

A formal investigation is being carried out by the DGCA which has grounded the two pilots. The flight data and cockpit voice recordings are being assessed by technical teams from IndiGo.