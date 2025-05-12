Kolkata: Cab driver Muhammad Irfan threatens Hindu girl with death for playing Hanuman Chalisa on phone; arrested

In a deeply disturbing case of religious intolerance, a Hindu girl from Kolkata faced a harrowing ordeal on May 9, 2025, when she was allegedly threatened with murder by a Muslim cab driver—simply for listening to the Hanuman Chalisa on her phone.

The incident occurred during a routine cab ride booked via the ‘Indrive’ app. What started as an ordinary commute home quickly spiraled into a nightmare. According to the victim, she was casually scrolling through social media when a reel featuring the Hanuman Chalisa began playing. The cab driver, identified as Muhammad Irfan, allegedly reacted with sudden fury, demanding that she stop the audio immediately.

Complaint filed by victim

When the girl refused, things escalated dangerously. Irfan reportedly threatened to kill her and, in a chilling turn, attempted to divert the car to an unknown location—allegedly his own neighborhood. The girl claims she was told she wouldn’t leave alive if she didn’t comply. Sensing grave danger, she somehow managed to escape and rushed to file a written complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

Kolkata Police responded swiftly, arresting the accused Muhammad Irfan and launching an investigation. The prompt action has been appreciated, but the incident has sparked outrage online, raising serious questions about passenger safety, religious intolerance, and the silence of app-based cab companies.

Notably, Indrive has yet to issue any statement regarding the incident—an omission that hasn’t gone unnoticed by netizens, many of whom are now calling for stricter vetting procedures for drivers. Others are urging female passengers to exercise caution when using ride-hailing apps, especially at night.

As the investigation unfolds, the broader implications of this shocking incident cannot be ignored. In a country that prides itself on diversity, is it now a crime to listen to devotional music in public? Or worse—does it make one a target?