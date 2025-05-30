Friday, May 30, 2025
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man Mubarak Mansuri pretended to be Hindu tantrik and sexually exploited dozens of Hindu women in the name of occult practices, arrested

Police seized incriminating material from his possession including books related to occult practices, pornographic literature and unlabelled medicine and aphrodisiacs.

Mubarak Mansuri (via Dainik Bhaskar)

Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Muslim man named Mubarak Mansuri in Baloda village in Garoth, Madhya Pradesh on 22nd May, for allegedly performing occult practices and sexually abusing Hindu women. Mansuri is said to have targeted dozens of Hindu women by luring them through his occult practices. The matter came to light after the family of one of the women filed a complaint against him.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Mansuri declared a man as mentally unfit and had obscene conversations with the man’s sister-in-law. On finding out about this, the man’s family informed the police who arrested Mansuri.

Mansuri portrayed himself as a Hindu Tantrik

Mubarak Mansuri, a Muslim, used to portray himself as a Hindu and even forged an Aadhar card. He has been involved in occult practices for over 10 years. He used to specifically target vulnerable Hindu women who approached him seeking remedies for their problems. He used to sedate the women and rape them when they fell unconscious. Police seized incriminating material from his possession including books related to occult practices, pornographic literature and unlabelled medicine and aphrodisiacs.

Garoth Station House Officer, Harish Malviya said, “The accused was arrested as soon as the complaint was received. Investigation revealed that the accused had made fake Aadhar cards and other documents to hide his identity. Investigations are being conducted to find out how many people he has targeted so far.”

What the complainant family said

The members of the family who filed the complaint against Mansuri said that they were initially afraid to raise their voice. They said that he targeted around 25-30 women in the village but no one called him out.

‘We are a joint family. We have been living here for generations. About 30 years ago, a Muslim family came and settled in the village. Mubarik Mansuri is a member of the family. When he came to the village with his parents, he must have been eight to ten years old. Now he is about 34 years old,” said a member of the family. Mansuri started practicing black magic and gained the trurst of the villagers over the years. His followers included mostly women.

“About three-four years ago, my elder brother had some problem in his head. He was taken to many doctors but nothing helped. When we got tired, for the past few days Bhabhi (sister-in-law) started going to a Tantrik for brother’s treatment. We did not like this but what could we do? We had lost hope from everywhere. My brother was her husband so we could not say much. We thought that she was doing everything for brother only. Bhabhi used to stay at the tantrik’s place for many hours. When asked, she used to say that exorcism is done, that is why it takes time. The tantrik used to give her some medicine to feed to the brother,” said the brother of the man declared as mentally unfit by Mansuri.

The family claimed that the condition of the man kept getting worse after taking the medicines given by Mansuri. They tried to talk to his wife about this but she was not willing to listen. Subsequently, one day, she forgot her mobile phone at home which had her objectionable pictures with Mansuri. Her family confronted her and filed a complaint with the police on 20th May.

Hindu organisations demand action

Members of several Hindu organisations staged protests against the incident and demanded the demolition of the house of the accused. They submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded strict action against Mansuri.

