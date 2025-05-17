Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Operation Sindoor: Modi government approves emergency powers for defence forces to buy arms and ammunition, ₹40,000 crore to be allocated

Under the emergency powers, the forces are focusing on buying equipment like surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long range loitering munitions and ammunition for artillery, air defence and missiles and rockets of different types.

ANI

Amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the defence forces are set to get a big boost of around Rs 40,000 crore to buy arms and ammunition.

The approval for the acquisitions under emergency powers was granted recently by the Defence Acquisition Council in its meeting attended by top defence ministry and military brass, defence officials told ANI.

Under the emergency powers, the forces are focusing on buying equipment like surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long range loitering munitions and ammunition for artillery, air defence and missiles and rockets of different types.

The forces rained lot of heavy duty missiles including the BrahMos and Scalp cruise missiles at targets in Pakistan.

The forces will have to receive the equipment for which the deals are getting signed under emergency powers within a stipulated time period.

This is the fifth tranche of emergency procurement powers given to the defence forces in the last five years.

The procurements would be done by the forces involving the financial advisors from the defence finance wing, the sources said.

The Defence Ministry is also working on the long term projects for the forces and senior officials are meeting industry leadership in this regard.

The Defence Ministry officials have already held meetings with senior leadership from the public sector units and private industry including Solar Defence and Aerospace.

The emergency procurement powers have helped the defence forces in a big way by allowing them to procure required spares and ammunition to tackle security challenges.

The Rampage missile which was used to attack targets in Pakistan was also acquired under emergency procurement powers by the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The forces later placed a larger order for these missiles and are now going to be produced within the country.

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force acquired their Heron Mark 2 drones which were used to keep a watch on live operations during Operation Sindoor were also acquired under the emergency powers only.

The public sector units like the Bharat Electronics Limited is expected to bag an order for 10 more low level radars for drone detection during operations.

This would be in addition to the locator order for six radars, the official said.

A lot of Indian companies engaged in drone manufacturing are also expected to bag orders from all three services.

The Indian government may also consider granting extra funds to the forces to meet their requirements in the budgetary allocations.

The approval has come when the Operation Sindoor is still on. Indian armed forces have dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Air Force by hitting its 11 out of 12 air bases and causing heavy damage to their infrastructure and aircraft.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

