Wednesday, May 7, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Mission Sankalp: More than 15 naxals killed near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, encounter still ongoing

The anti-Naxal operation continues in the region, with forces maintaining pressure on the Naxalite network in the border areas

ANI
Representative Image

More than 15 Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter near Keregutta Hills in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. According to a police official, the encounter is still underway in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border under ‘Mission Sankalp’.

Meanwhile, a woman Naxalite was killed and a .303 rifle was recovered during an encounter with security forces in the forested border area of Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on May 5 in the dense jungles along Bijapur’s southwestern border. After the exchange of fire, security personnel recovered the body of a uniformed woman Maoist along with a .303 rifle from the encounter site, officials confirmed.

Based on traces found at the site, there is a strong possibility that several other Naxalites were either killed or injured in the operation, an official statement said.
So far, a total of four Naxalites bodies have been recovered since the start of the operation, including three bodies found on April 24 and one on May 5, officials added.

The anti-Naxal operation continues in the region, with forces maintaining pressure on the Naxalite network in the border areas, the statement noted.

Earlier on April 28, as many as 24 Naxalites, including 14 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 28.50 lakhs, surrendered before the police.

“14 Naxalites with a total reward of Rs 28.50 lakh surrendered, and a total of 24 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur,” Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Governa said.

“Since January 1, 2025, 213 Naxalites involved in several incidents have been arrested, 203 Naxalites have surrendered, and a total of 90 Naxalites have been killed in different encounters in the district,” he added.

All the Naxalites who surrendered and joined the mainstream of society were given a cheque of Rs 50,000 each as an incentive. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

