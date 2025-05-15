On Wednesday (14th May), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma issued a strict warning to brokers who are settling encroachers in Assam if they continue their activities. The chief minister said this during his visit to the proposed site for establishing the 10th Assam Police Battalion. This battalion is currently situated at Kahilipara, in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

CM Sarma said that around 1,000 bighas of land were cleared from encroachment at Kachutoli under the Sonapur revenue circle. “Once the battalion is set up here, the evicted land will be protected,” he said, while advising those evicted not to settle there again. The construction of the battalion camp will start within the next six months and will take around three years to complete.

The Chief Minister further stated that his government will ensure all necessary arrangements and amenities to enable the battalion to function effectively and fulfil its mandate.

CM Sarma said, “There are a few brokers who bring people from different places and settle them here on the govt land at Kachutoli. Earlier, we arrested a few. But now, we will arrest these land dalaals, particularly those misleading people into settling illegally in tribal belts, will now face indefinite detention under the NSA. Only then will they learn that this state won’t tolerate such activities. We want to protect the land, which we freed from encroachment.”

As per media reports, the eviction process was conducted in September 2024 at Kachutoli, wherein a clash took place between the villagers and the police and administration, during which two persons were allegedly killed in police firing. However, the police said that they opened fire after hundreds of villagers, armed with sharp weapons and sticks, attacked the police and other officials.

Over 22 government officials and 13 other people were injured.

Out of 145 villages that fall under the tribal belt in Assam, three villages, namely Kachutali Pathar, Chamata Pathar, and Barni, have been encroached by those belonging to the non-protected class.