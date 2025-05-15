Saturday, July 26, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNSA will be invoked against land brokers who settle encroachers in tribal belt: Assam...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NSA will be invoked against land brokers who settle encroachers in tribal belt: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Out of 145 villages that fall under the tribal belt in Assam, three villages, namely Kachutali Pathar, Chamata Pathar, and Barni, have been encroached by those belonging to the non-protected class.

OpIndia Staff
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image Source: Livemint)

On Wednesday (14th May),  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma issued a strict warning to brokers who are settling encroachers in Assam if they continue their activities. The chief minister said this during his visit to the proposed site for establishing the 10th Assam Police Battalion. This battalion is currently situated at Kahilipara, in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

CM Sarma said that around 1,000 bighas of land were cleared from encroachment at Kachutoli under the Sonapur revenue circle. “Once the battalion is set up here, the evicted land will be protected,” he said, while advising those evicted not to settle there again.  The construction of the battalion camp will  start within the next six months and will take around three years to complete.

The Chief Minister further stated that his government will ensure all necessary arrangements and amenities to enable the battalion to function effectively and fulfil its mandate.

CM Sarma said, “There are a few brokers who bring people from different places and settle them here on the govt land at Kachutoli. Earlier, we arrested a few. But now, we will arrest these land dalaals, particularly those misleading people into settling illegally in tribal belts, will now face indefinite detention under the NSA. Only then will they learn that this state won’t tolerate such activities. We want to protect the land, which we freed from encroachment.”

As per media reports, the eviction process was conducted in September 2024 at Kachutoli, wherein a clash took place between the villagers and the police and administration, during which two persons were allegedly killed in police firing. However, the police said that they opened fire after hundreds of villagers, armed with sharp weapons and sticks, attacked the police and other officials.

Over 22 government officials and 13 other people were injured. Under the Sonapur revenue circle, 122

Out of 145 villages that fall under the tribal belt in Assam, three villages, namely Kachutali Pathar, Chamata Pathar, and Barni, have been encroached by those belonging to the non-protected class.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi presents BHISHM Cubes to Maldives: Read about the innovative modular portable hospitals developed by India for rapid deployment in emergencies

OpIndia Staff -

Hundreds of suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants moved to holding centres in Gurugram, 10 confirmed illegals handed over to BSF

OpIndia Staff -

Meerut: Members of Hindu organisation perform purification ritual at Shiv Mandir where Muslim man Qasim was fraudulently living as a Hindu priest

OpIndia Staff -

Student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami invites ‘Twitter historian’ to peddle lies about Hindutva, promotes her for whitewashing Islamic bigotry: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay High Court dismisses CPIM’s plea seeking permission to protest about Gaza, tells them to look at their own country and be patriotic

OpIndia Staff -

How NISAR, world’s most advanced radar satellite by ISRO and NASA, will help in climate change and infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, agricultural management and...

Chandrani Das -

Jharkhand govt removes name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from mohalla clinics, rechristens it after Mother Teresa: Know about the dark history of the Catholic...

Dibakar Dutta -

India successfully carries out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3, read why it is a major shot in the arm for the...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav bats for fraud voters and threatens boycott of assembly polls as ECI removes dead, migrated and duplicate voters, “Bangladeshi toolkit” activated...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

As PM Modi lands in Maldives, India’s largest gift rises from the Pacific: Read about the Thilamalé Bridge, the longest bridge in Maldives entirely...

Raju Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com