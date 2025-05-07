Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor: Lashkar camps where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley trained also destroyed in Indian strikes

Officials revealed that this terror camp was also used in 2008 to train terrorists responsible for the killing of four J&K Police personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Operation Sindoor targets nine terror camps including Lashkar base that trained Kasab
Operation Sindoor: Nine terror camps destroyed including Lashkar base training Kasab and Headley (Image: Dall-E)

On the intervening night of 6th and 7th May, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a swift and precise response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of 22nd April 2025, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. In an official press briefing on Operation Sindoor, defence officials noted that the armed forces targeted and destroyed nine key terrorist camps spread across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media about Operation Sindoor.

Training camps turned to rubble

Among the most significant of the neutralised camps was Markas Taiba Muridke, the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba base where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack, were trained. Officials revealed that this facility was also used in 2008 to train terrorists responsible for the killing of four J&K Police personnel.

SourcE: PIB

Other camps struck include Gulpur in Kotli, Bernala in Bhimber, and Mehmuna Jaya in Sialkot—all known Lashkar strongholds. The strikes were carried out with clinical precision, avoiding civilian infrastructure and the loss of innocent lives.

Justified, responsible, and necessary

The officials stated that the action was “measured, non-escalatory, and responsible.” It was necessary to destroy the camps as there was concrete intelligence suggesting further cross-border attacks in the future. Pakistan, despite international pressure, has taken no credible action against the terror infrastructure on its soil. It has, instead, indulged in denials and accusations.

“This was about justice. Justice for the families in Pahalgam who watched loved ones executed with bullets to the head, just for visiting Kashmir,” said the official.

UN, FATF, and global pressure ignored

The Indian government had previously raised concerns with the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan’s support for terrorist fronts like the TRF, a Lashkar proxy that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre.

Operation Sindoor is a reminder: while India continues to show restraint, it will not hesitate to strike back when its civilians are slaughtered and justice is denied.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

