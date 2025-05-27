Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Updated:

7-12 were killed in Samba during Operation Sindoor, including Pakistan Soldiers: DIG BSF shares details

"The terrorists were from JeM. Women BSF soldiers were also actively involved during the operation," he added.

ANI
Image Source: Screengrab from ANI YouTube feed of the Press Conference

Revealing the details of Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, in the Jammu region Border Security Force (BSF) DIG, SS Mand said that Pakistan’s Chakbura launch pad was targeted and there are reports of casualties to 7-12 people, including 3 Pak Army personnel and a few Rangers.

BSF DIG SS Mand said, “Based on a real-time input, we carried out a pre-emptive strike on a group of 30-40 Pakistani terrorists after detecting their movement across the border in Samba sector. Pakistan’s Chakbura launch pad was targeted. There are reports of casualties to 7-12 people, including 3 Pak Army personnel and a few Rangers. We gave a befitting reply to them when they fired at us. They suffered a jolt as it was a surprise to them.”

He further said that their morale was done within 1 to 1.5 hours of the pre-emptive strike.

“The terrorists were from JeM. Women BSF soldiers were also actively involved during the operation,” he added.

The BSF has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as “Sindoor” and two other in the name of the personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

Speaking on it, BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand said that three jawans including an Indian Army Naik was killed in fighting the cross-border shelling.

“On the morning of May 10, Pakistan sent low-flying drones to target our posts. The BSF was actively engaging these drones. However, during one such incident, a tragic event occurred when BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were trying to counter a drone, it dropped a payload, resulting in the killing of all three,” he said.

“We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost, and one post to be named ‘Sindoor’ in the Samba sector,” IG Shashank Anand said.

IG Anand also praised the women personnel who fought on forward posts during Operation Sindoor.

“BSF’s women personnel fought on forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna and others fought on forward posts against Pakistan during this operation,” he said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

