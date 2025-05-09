On Thursday evening, India faced a dramatic escalation as Pakistan launched a barrage of Hamas-style attacks—missiles, drones, and artillery fire—across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. But every strike was repelled by India’s vigilant defence forces.

However, News18, citing top defence sources, reports that the purpose behind the attack may not have been sheer aggression—it could have been a calculated “probing action.”

According to these exclusive revelations, Pakistan’s intent may not have been to cause destruction, but rather to test India’s detection and air defence capabilities.

This comes just a day after India’s powerful Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, struck nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 Indian lives.

In response to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan escalated hostilities by shelling J&K’s Poonch—killing 16—and attempting to strike military installations at 15 locations within India. All attempts failed. In fact, one of their Air Defence systems in Lahore was reportedly damaged.

Mapping India’s capabilities

Defence sources speaking to News18 said Pakistan’s strikes on Thursday evening were “more about mapping our capabilities than causing real damage.” Over 40 locations were targeted, but the drones and missiles carried either no warheads or weak munitions.

“In a probing action, the goal is to see where their assets get through undetected. If a drone returns untouched, they know our systems are weak there. If it’s intercepted, they know we’re covered,” one source explained.

India responded swiftly and aggressively—drones swarmed strategic locations in Sialkot, Lahore, and Karachi. Counter air defence systems were activated, and retaliatory fire was returned across the Line of Control.

Hamas delegation visited Pakistan and PoK earlier this year

Notably, the possibility of Pakistan using the aerial assault as a ‘probing action’ against India’s defence readiness assumes profound significance, given that a Hamas delegation recently visited the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and a Pakistani Army combat simulation centre, inaugurated by Army chief Gen. Asim Munir. The site falls under the Bahawalpur Corps, Pakistan’s rapid deployment force near the Rajasthan border.

But that wasn’t the only signal of growing ties. In February, top Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM operatives gathered in Rawalakote, Pok, for ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’—where Hamas spokesperson Khalid Qaddoumi delivered a fiery speech under the banner of “Al Aqsa Floods.” The reference to Jerusalem’s flashpoint mosque was no accident. Indian agencies see this as a deliberate attempt to fuse the Palestinian cause with the jihadist agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, branding both as “resistance against occupation.”

What is a ‘Probing Action’?

A probing action in military terms is a tactical move aimed at gaining crucial intelligence on enemy defences. These operations are typically used to assess the strength, readiness, and vulnerability of the opponent before committing to a larger offensive.

Such actions are not about conquering territory—they’re about data. Small units or equipment are sent in to provoke a response and observe patterns. In this case, Pakistan may have been mapping India’s radar coverage and interception response time.

While Thursday’s missile and drone attacks did not cause significant physical damage, the strategic implications are significant. If this was indeed a probing action, it signals that Islamabad could be preparing for a larger military engagement—and India must remain vigilant.