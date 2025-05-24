New revelations are coming to light every day in the investigation of Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) regarding ISI agent Tufail arrested from Varanasi. According to the latest information, Tufail had helped spread the terrorist network across four Islamic countries.

ATS has got many important clues through Tufail’s mobile. According to media reports, ATS has recovered about 70% of the data from Tufail’s mobile. Many things have come to light about his connection with the terrorist network. Apart from this, Tufail’s accounts on social media platforms are also being investigated.

Investigation of his social media activity revealed that Tufail is not only connected to Pakistan but also to 4 other Islamic countries. He was in constant contact with the people there. It is worth noting that Tufail was honey trapped by Nafisa, the wife of a Pakistani soldier.

Tufail had also shown Nafisa various locations in Varanasi through a video call. He had also sent clothes to Pakistan for her. To send them, Tufail chose the routes of Nepal and Punjab. In the police investigation, names of 4-5 people associated with Tufail have come to light. ATS is planning to interrogate them as well.

Foreign ‘friends’ abandoned Tufail after his cover was blown

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Tufail from Varanasi on Thursday (22 May 2025) on charges of spying for Pakistan. As soon as ATS tightened its grip on Tufail, his foreign friends broke all contact with him. This information was recovered from his mobile.

Tufail had also shared videos of Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Maulana Shah Rizvi in ​​a WhatsApp group. These messages included provocative messages like ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ (Islamic occupation of India), taking revenge for the demolition of Babri Masjid, and implementing Sharia law in India.

According to media reports, after his arrest, Tufail was removed from 7 out of 19 groups on WhatsApp. Further, the entire history and chats of this group have been deleted. However, ATS has managed to recover the messages.

Apart from this, ATS also came to know that Tufail had sent the link of Pakistan’s WhatsApp group to other people of Varanasi. He was seeking support from other Muslim people in the area. He had also shared pictures of Rajghat, Gyanvapi, local Railway Station, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Nizamuddin Auliya, and information related to them to people in Pakistan.

Tufail had become friends with Nafisa through Facebook. Nafisa gave her number to Tufail as he was an Indian from Varanasi and got him added to some Pakistani groups. After this, Tufail came in contact with some more people. Investigation revealed that Tufail was in contact with more than 600 Pakistani numbers.