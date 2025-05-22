In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men allegedly involved in espionage activities for Pakistan and being involved in illegal financial transactions. The two have been identified as Tufail Ahmad, a resident of Dhoopipur in Varanasi, and Mohd Haroon from Seelampur, Delhi.

As per a statement issued by UP ATS, Mohd Haroon works as a scrap dealer in Delhi, and he is involved in exploiting money from people in the name of help in getting Pakistani visa. He was working in connivance with Muzammal Hussain, an employee posted in Pakistan High Commission. Md Haroor is accused of being involved in anti-national activities by sharing security related information related to national interest with Muzammal Hussain.

Interrogation of Haroon revealed that as he visits Pakistan to meet his relatives, he came in contact with Hussain, a Pakistani national working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Apart from collecting money from people in the name of help in obtaining visa to Pakistan, he also shared important information related to India’s internal security with Hussain.

At the behest of Muzammal Hussain, Mohd. Haroon provided several bank accounts in which Muzammal Hussain got money deposited from his clients who received visas. Haroon used to take some commission and give rest of the money in cash to a place/person mentioned by Muzammal, which was used in anti-national activities, the ATS said.

Notably, Muzammal Hussain has been declared “persona non grata” by the Government of India and has been ordered to leave the country. “

The other accused Tufail Ahmad was apprehended following intelligence inputs suggesting his links with foreign-based operatives engaged in subversive activities against India, according to a press release issued by the UP ATS. He was found to be in contact with several Pakistan-based handlers. Tufail is allegedly working with the intention of harming the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India by forming an anti-national organization sponsored by Pakistan by joining WhatsApp groups.

He used social media platforms to communicate with individuals across the border and was found to be sharing vital information, including photos and videos of strategically important locations in India. Tufail used to share videos of Maulana Shad Rizvi, leader of Pakistan’s banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups, along with sharing messages related to carrying out ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, taking revenge for Babri Masjid and implementing Shariat in India.

Tufail had shared pictures and information related to various important places of India like Rajghat, Namoghat, Gyanvapi, Railway Stations, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Nizamuddin Auliya, etc. with Pakistani numbers. Tufail had also sent the link of these groups run by Pakistan to many other people of Varanasi and he was in contact with more than 600 Pakistani numbers.

The statement added that Tufail was in contact with a woman named Nafisa, resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, through Facebook, whose husband is in the Pakistani Army.