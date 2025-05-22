Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUP ATS arrests 2 persons for spying for Pakistan, Md. Haroon was working with...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP ATS arrests 2 persons for spying for Pakistan, Md. Haroon was working with Pakistani official declared ‘persona non grata’, Tufail in contact with Pakistani army officer’s wife

Mohd Haroon works as a scrap dealer in Delhi, and was involved in anti-national activities by sharing security related information related to national interest with Muzammal Hussain, a Pakistani High Commission official recently expelled by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men allegedly involved in espionage activities for Pakistan and being involved in illegal financial transactions. The two have been identified as Tufail Ahmad, a resident of Dhoopipur in Varanasi, and Mohd Haroon from Seelampur, Delhi.

As per a statement issued by UP ATS, Mohd Haroon works as a scrap dealer in Delhi, and he is involved in exploiting money from people in the name of help in getting Pakistani visa. He was working in connivance with Muzammal Hussain, an employee posted in Pakistan High Commission. Md Haroor is accused of being involved in anti-national activities by sharing security related information related to national interest with Muzammal Hussain.

Interrogation of Haroon revealed that as he visits Pakistan to meet his relatives, he came in contact with Hussain, a Pakistani national working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Apart from collecting money from people in the name of help in obtaining visa to Pakistan, he also shared important information related to India’s internal security with Hussain.

At the behest of Muzammal Hussain, Mohd. Haroon provided several bank accounts in which Muzammal Hussain got money deposited from his clients who received visas. Haroon used to take some commission and give rest of the money in cash to a place/person mentioned by Muzammal, which was used in anti-national activities, the ATS said.

Notably, Muzammal Hussain has been declared “persona non grata” by the Government of India and has been ordered to leave the country. “

The other accused Tufail Ahmad was apprehended following intelligence inputs suggesting his links with foreign-based operatives engaged in subversive activities against India, according to a press release issued by the UP ATS. He was found to be in contact with several Pakistan-based handlers. Tufail is allegedly working with the intention of harming the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India by forming an anti-national organization sponsored by Pakistan by joining WhatsApp groups.

He used social media platforms to communicate with individuals across the border and was found to be sharing vital information, including photos and videos of strategically important locations in India. Tufail used to share videos of Maulana Shad Rizvi, leader of Pakistan’s banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups, along with sharing messages related to carrying out ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, taking revenge for Babri Masjid and implementing Shariat in India.

Tufail had shared pictures and information related to various important places of India like Rajghat, Namoghat, Gyanvapi, Railway Stations, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Nizamuddin Auliya, etc. with Pakistani numbers. Tufail had also sent the link of these groups run by Pakistan to many other people of Varanasi and he was in contact with more than 600 Pakistani numbers.

The statement added that Tufail was in contact with a woman named Nafisa, resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, through Facebook, whose husband is in the Pakistani Army.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala HC directs Family Courts that Police stations can’t be involved in children’s custody arrangements

OpIndia Staff -

Ansarul Ansari, Nepali cab driver in Qatar, becomes an ISI agent, starts spying on India after his training in Pakistan, arrested in a special...

OpIndia Staff -

100-year-old Shiv temple’s land illegally occupied in Sindh: Pakistan’s Hindu community appeals to govt save the religious place

OpIndia Staff -

S Jaishankar highlights link between Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s poisonous rhetoric and Pahalgam terror attack, says ‘extreme religious outlook’ the common thread

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not blood, hot Sindoor in Modi’s veins, Pakistan will pay a heavy price for any attack against India’: PM Modi in Bikaner

ANI -

Supreme Court stays ED investigation against Tamil Nadu’s TASMAC, asks agency to look at individuals instead of corporation; earlier Madras HC had allowed the...

OpIndia Staff -

Media spreads fake news claiming singer Sonu Nigam asked to stop dubbing Kannada movies into Hindi, uses tweets of a different person with similar...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court grants bail to leader of banned Islamist outfit PFI, Abdul Sathar, in the murder case of RSS worker Sreenivasan who was brutally...

OpIndia Staff -

Trump raises the ‘white genocide in South Africa’ issue during his meeting with President Ramaphosa, shows video of opposition leader calling for killing of...

OpIndia Staff -

If Jyoti Malhotra had been a Muslim, the very ecosystem that is screaming at the top of their lungs today would have been covering...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com