Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court reserves order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court reserves order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued regarding the provision barring non-Muslims from creating Waqfs.

ANI
Supreme Court hears key petitions challenging Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
Supreme Court Waqf (Image: Dall-E)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the issue of interim relief in a batch of pleas challenging the Constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih heard the arguments of petitioners, challenging the Centre and the Act on the interim order for three days.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued regarding the provision barring non-Muslims from creating Waqfs.

Mehta said that only in the 2013 amendment, non-Muslims were given such rights but in the 1923 law, they were not allowed to create Waqfs, as there were concerns that this could be used as a device to defraud creditors. He defended the five-year practice condition to be eligible for creation of Waqf.

“Creating a Waqf is different than donating to a Waqf, this is why a five-year practice requirement for Muslims so that Waqf is not used for defrauding someone. Suppose I am a Hindu and I want to donate for a Waqf, then the donation can be made to a Waqf. How can a non-Muslim be allowed to create a Waqf? He can always donate to a Waqf,” said the Solicitor General.

Mehta further argued that Section 3E of the Act, which bars the creation of Waqf over lands falling under Scheduled Areas, was created for the protection of Scheduled Tribes.

He added that the creation of Waqf is irreversible and this might prejudice the rights of the vulnerable tribal population. He said that tribal lands are being grabbed under the garb of Waqf.

“There are pleas by tribal organisations saying that they are being victimised and that there lands are being grabbed as Waqf,” he contended.

Senior advocate Ranjeet Kumar appearing for Haryana government and a tribal organisation supporting the 2025 Waqf amendments, said in that Rajasthan a Waqf claim was made over a 500-acre land given for mining purposes.

CJI Gavai orally observed that the requirement of registration of Waqfs has been there under the previous laws of 1923 and 1954. A batch of petitions challenging the Act was filed before the apex court, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

Six Bhartiya Janta Party-ruled states had also moved the apex court in the matter, in support of the amendment.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

Central government had filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court while seeking dismissal of petitions challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 as it said law was not violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Centre in its affidavit had said the amendments are only for the regulation of the secular aspect regarding the management of the properties and hence, there was no violation of the religious freedoms guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The Central government had urged the court not to stay any provisions of the Act, saying that it is a settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and will decide the matter finally.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP ATS arrests 2 persons for spying for Pakistan, Md. Haroon was working with Pakistani official declared ‘persona non grata’, Tufail in contact with...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC directs Family Courts that Police stations can’t be involved in children’s custody arrangements

OpIndia Staff -

Ansarul Ansari, Nepali cab driver in Qatar, becomes an ISI agent, starts spying on India after his training in Pakistan, arrested in a special...

OpIndia Staff -

100-year-old Shiv temple’s land illegally occupied in Sindh: Pakistan’s Hindu community appeals to govt save the religious place

OpIndia Staff -

S Jaishankar highlights link between Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s poisonous rhetoric and Pahalgam terror attack, says ‘extreme religious outlook’ the common thread

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not blood, hot Sindoor in Modi’s veins, Pakistan will pay a heavy price for any attack against India’: PM Modi in Bikaner

ANI -

Supreme Court stays ED investigation against Tamil Nadu’s TASMAC, asks agency to look at individuals instead of corporation; earlier Madras HC had allowed the...

OpIndia Staff -

Media spreads fake news claiming singer Sonu Nigam asked to stop dubbing Kannada movies into Hindi, uses tweets of a different person with similar...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court grants bail to leader of banned Islamist outfit PFI, Abdul Sathar, in the murder case of RSS worker Sreenivasan who was brutally...

OpIndia Staff -

Trump raises the ‘white genocide in South Africa’ issue during his meeting with President Ramaphosa, shows video of opposition leader calling for killing of...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com