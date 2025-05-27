Terming Operation Sindoor as a “decisive action” PM Narendra Modi said that nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed in 22 minutes during India’s airstrikes against Pakistan adding that the entire action was recorded in front of cameras so that nobody will ask for proof.

Addressing a rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said that India is a “land of the brave” and highlighted that the terror attacks on the country can now no longer be termed as “proxy wars”.

“This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof,” PM Modi said.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister said, “I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan’s flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world…” Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted how the country was ruined due to the Indus Water Treaty.

“I want to tell the new generation how our country was ruined. If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you’ll be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done. The bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100 per cent capacity have now been reduced to only 2 per cent or 3 per cent…”

Taking a dig at Pakistan, PM Modi stated that till now he has not done anything but people in the neighbourhood are “sweating”.

Right now, I haven’t done anything and people are sweating there (Pakistan). We have opened small gates for cleaning the dams, and there is already a flood there…”

Remembering the time of India’s partition in 1947, PM Modi stated that Pakistan annexed a part of Kashmir with the help of terrorists. He said that if those terrorists had been killed that day and if Sardar Patel’s advice had been accepted, then the series of terror activities in India would have stopped, which has been going on for the past 75 years.”

“In 1947, Mother India was torn into pieces. The chains should have been cut, but the arms were chopped off. The country was divided into three parts, and the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir. Pakistan captured a part of Mother India with the help of terrorists, in the name of Mujahideen. If these Mujahideen had been killed on that day and Sardar Patel’s advice had been accepted, then this series (of terrorist incidents) that has been going on for the last 75 years would not have been seen.

The Prime Minister said that the country has decided to root out the thorn of terrorism. “…Shareer kitna hi swasth kyu naa ho lekin agar ek kaanta chubhta hai toh poora shareer pareshan rehta hai. Ab humne tay kar liya hai uss kaante ko nikaal ke rahenge…” (No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain–and we’ve decided that the thorn must be removed)”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further exposed Pakistan’s capability and stated that it cannot defeat India in war, due to which they have begun a proxy war. He asserted that the terrorists kept on attacking India, and the citizens tolerated every attack.

“When the need for war with Pakistan arose, India’s military power defeated Pakistan all three times. Pakistan understood that it could not defeat India in a war. It started a proxy war against India. They kept attacking wherever they got a chance, and we kept tolerating it”, PM Modi said.

