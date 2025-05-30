Friday, May 30, 2025
Updated:

What is ‘Operation Shield’, where will it be carried out, what will it entail: All you need to know

The mock drills, earlier scheduled for 29th May, were postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the authorities have confirmed preparedness to conduct the mock drills on the revised date.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via ANI, Organiser)

The civil mock drills under Operation Shield will be conducted in India on 31st May 2025 in states and union territories along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC). The mock drills, earlier scheduled for 29th May, were postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the authorities have confirmed preparedness to conduct the mock drills on the revised date.

The drills will be conducted in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat, along with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. The civil mock drills have been announced in the wake of mounting tensions with the hostile neighbour Pakistan after India conducted Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack.

Through an official order, the Indian government has mandated that on May 31, the Civil Defence Exercise Operation Shield be carried out in every district of the states and Union Territories along the western border.

Why are civil mock drills being conducted

The civil mock drills are being conducted after the authorities found several improvement areas in civil defence preparedness in the nation’s most vulnerable regions during the 7th May civil defence exercise. In order to address these gaps, the necessary directives were issued, which resulted in the use of emergency powers and funding agreements via the SDRF.

What will happen during Operation Shield

Under Operation Shield, local administration stakeholders, volunteers, and Civil Defence wardens will help in civil defence efforts. The volunteers will be mobilised from organisations like Bharat Scouts and Guides, NYKS, NCC, and NSS. There will be simulated missile attacks, drone incursions, and air raids. Moreover, a deployment of centrally controlled air raid sirens and the activation of hotlines between the Air Force and Civil Defence Control Rooms would take place. All civilian buildings will be subject to complete blackout procedures, with the exception of emergency and vital services.

There will be a simulation of a military station attack by enemy drones, calling for coordination between the Station Commander and Civil Administration for the evacuation of families to safer locations.

In addition, twenty victim evacuation simulations will be rehearsed. The mock drills will also involve the augmentation of medical teams in reaction to mass injuries, and 30 units of blood will be procured for the injured.

The Indian Army has called for the urgent deployment of Border Wing Home Guards to assist certain Armed Forces units as part of the Rear Area Security Plan.

Exercises for de-induction and mobilisation before deployment to Indian Army operational sites will also be conducted.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

