Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Yasin Malik’s wife wanted his release in exchange of BSF jawan Pakistan was forced to free: Semi-nude artist Mushaal Mullick’s rant goes viral

Speaking to Pakistan’s DAWN News, Mushaal proposed exchanging BSF jawan briefly detained by Pakistan for her husband Yasin Malik, a JKLF terrorist responsible for murdering Indian Air Force officers and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

OpIndia Staff
Yasin Malik's wife terrorist swap
Yasin Malik and Mushaal Mullick. (L), BSF jawan released by Pakistan (R)

Following India’s daring Operation Sindoor, which sent shockwaves through Pakistan, Mushaal Mullick, the Pakistani wife of jailed terrorist Yasin Malik, appears visibly shaken. In a recent interview, she pleaded with the Pakistani government to negotiate a prisoner swap — demanding her husband be released in exchange for a BSF soldier briefly detained by Pakistan Rangers.

However, that plan has already fallen apart. Fearing further escalation after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan swiftly returned the captured BSF jawan to India on May 14, 2025 — rendering any “deal” pointless.

But that hasn’t stopped Mushaal Mullick’s video from going viral.

Mushaal Mullick wanted to exchange terrorist Yasin Malik for BSF jawan

Speaking to Pakistan’s DAWN News, Mushaal claimed she hasn’t spoken to Yasin Malik in six years due to all communication lines being cut off. She expressed fears that her husband, currently serving a life sentence in India, could face execution. She even went as far as claiming that there’s “no real evidence” against him — despite his direct involvement in the killing of four IAF personnel and numerous Kashmiri Pandit murders.

Earlier, Mushaal tried to push another wild theory — alleging that Indian Air Force pilot Shivangi Singh was in Pakistani custody and should be traded for Yasin Malik. But when that claim fell flat, she switched tactics and pushed for an exchange involving the BSF jawan.

Her approach mirrors the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, when India had to release terrorist Masood Azhar to save civilian hostages. But this time, Pakistan caved under pressure and released the BSF soldier unconditionally, leaving Mushaal’s demands in the dust.

Mullick’s longstanding anti-India hatred

This isn’t the first time Mushaal Mullick has ranted against India. Living in Pakistan with her daughter, she is frequently used by the Pakistani establishment as a propaganda tool against India.

In 2023, she was even appointed as an advisor on human rights by caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar — a reward for her consistent anti-India rhetoric. Aside from her political posturing, Mushaal is also known for her provocative semi-nude artwork, often drawing attention in Pakistan’s art circles.

The Yasin-Mushaal Story

Mushaal met Yasin Malik in 2005 and married him in 2009, in a ceremony that was televised live across Pakistan. At the time, she was 23 and he was 42. An artist since the age of six, Mushaal specializes in semi-nude female portraits, often painted in pastel, charcoal, and glass.

Who is Yasin Malik?

Yasin Malik is a convicted terrorist and former leader of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He played a direct role in the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus, the murder of Indian Air Force officers, and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Although he tried to rebrand himself as a “Gandhian” during the UPA era — even receiving a handshake from PM Manmohan Singh — Malik’s true colors were exposed under the Modi government, which brought him to justice.

Now, with Mushaal Mullick scrambling to trade terrorists for soldiers, India has made it clear: no more deals with terrorists.

