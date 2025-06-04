Wednesday, June 11, 2025
4 railway officers suspended for providing unsuitable train with broken coaches to transport BSF soldiers from Tripura to Kashmir, rack replaced after issue raised

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Action was taken on this yesterday itself. The train's rake was changed. Four officers who were responsible for this have been suspended.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken stern action in the incident involving the deployment of an unsuitable train with its coaches in poor condition for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel going on duty to Kashmir from Tripura to ensure their safety during the Amarnath Yatra.

In response to the lapse, four officials from the Alipurduar Division have been immediately suspended.

Addressing the issue in the cabinet meeting briefing, Vaishnaw said, “Action was taken on this yesterday itself. The train’s rake was changed. Four officers who were responsible for this have been suspended.”

The suspended official includes the Coaching Depot Officer of Alipurduar and three senior Section Engineers of Alipurduar Division.

BSF also clarified when asked about reports of 1,200 BSF personnel refusing to travel for the Amarnath Yatra, saying that they had brought to the attention of Indian Railways through an official letter the poor condition of a few coaches.

They added that a replacement train was arranged after they flagged the issue.

“A few coaches of the train initially allotted to our jawans were in poor condition. The issue was brought to the attention of Indian Railways through an official letter. Following this, a replacement train was arranged. The jawans will now continue their journey,” the BSF clarified.

A special train from Agartala is now being arranged exclusively for BSF personnel, with full attention to their convenience and honour.

The Ministry of Railways has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the entire incident. All efforts are being made to ensure that such lapses do not recur in the future.

The Railway Minister has made it clear that the dignity and comfort of security forces are of the utmost priority and that such negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

