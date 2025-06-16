In a deeply troubling development from eastern Uttar Pradesh, nearly 40 Hindu families in the Muslim-majority locality of Chhota Pura in Azamgarh district have put up posters reading “Ghar Bikaau Hai” (House for Sale) on their homes, citing sustained harassment, targeted abuse, and sexual intimidation by local miscreants. The decision, families say, is not out of impulse but born of sheer helplessness, a desperate cry for dignity and safety after being allegedly ignored by the district administration and police.

The trigger was a violent incident on June 3, when women and girls from the Hindu community were performing traditional pre-wedding rituals in Bamhaur, an adjoining locality. The festive mood turned tense when a group of youths from the other community reportedly began filming the women without their consent. When objected to, the men allegedly hurled lewd remarks and attempted to harass the women. Alarmed, the women raised cries for help, prompting male relatives to intervene. What followed was a physical clash between the two sides, which left at least eight people injured.

"The Muslims don't let us celebrate our festivals or weddings, do puja-path or say Jai Sri Ram….they threaten us that once this (BJP) govt goes, we will cut you up, no one will come to save you"



This is what 40-45 Hindu families in Muslim-dominated Bhamahaur village, district… pic.twitter.com/F7aEZnGHpP — HinduPost (@hindupost) June 15, 2025

According to a Times of India report, a case was subsequently registered against both groups. Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident. Mubarakpur Police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, stated that they admitted the injured to a local hospital and began investigations promptly. However, the residents claim that the June 3 clash was not an isolated incident but the tipping point in a long pattern of harassment and official apathy.

Residents allege that for months, they have faced abuse for playing devotional songs, DJs at weddings, or participating in cultural festivities. Women and girls reportedly face constant catcalling and intimidation in public spaces. “Our daughters and wives can’t step out without being stared at or followed. Festivals have become stressful instead of joyful. And when we complain, nothing happens,” said a visibly upset local resident.

The failure of authorities to act decisively has only deepened their fears. “We went to the police so many times. We requested better patrolling, stricter action — but nothing changed,” another resident said. “Now, we’ve decided to sell our homes. At least elsewhere we might live in peace.”

Azamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuvan Kumar Singh acknowledged the issue and said the police have reached out to the families to assure them of protection. “We have taken note of reports that some families are planning to migrate. We are contacting them and assuring them of adequate police presence to ensure their safety,” he was quoted as saying.

The Mubarakpur Police Station in-charge, Nihan Nandan, also stated that the frequency of patrols in the area has been increased following the June 3 incident in an effort to restore calm.

Despite these assurances, most families appear unconvinced. “Where was this protection earlier? Why does it take headlines and protests for the administration to wake up?” questioned another local, gesturing at the fading posters declaring their homes for sale.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media and raised uncomfortable questions about minority-majority dynamics in certain areas, the safety of women, and the responsiveness of local authorities to communal tensions. For now, what remains is a scene of silent protest — walls lined with “Ghar Bikaau Hai” signs, voices of anxiety and defiance echoing through the narrow lanes of Chhota Pura.

Whether this public cry for help leads to meaningful action or fizzles out as yet another forgotten headline will depend on how seriously the state government treats both the grievances and the ground realities.