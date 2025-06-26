The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have begun the data extraction process of the Black Box and the Cockpit Voice recorder (CVR) of AI-171, which had crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 passengers.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab. The analysis of CVR and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data is underway.

These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is the designated authority for such investigations, as India is a signatory to the ICAO Chicago Convention (1944) and investigates aircraft accidents per ICAO Annexe 13

Following the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight AI-171, the AAIB promptly initiated an investigation and constituted a multidisciplinary team on June 13, in line with prescribed norms.

The team, constituted as per international protocol, is led by the DG AAIB and includes an aviation medicine specialist, an ATC officer, and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) which is the government investigative agency from the state of manufacture and design, (USA), as required for such investigations.

Both the Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) were recovered–one from a rooftop of the building at the crash site on June 13, and the other from the debris on June 16, 2025. Standard Operating Procedures were issued for their secure handling, storage, and transportation. The devices were kept under 24/7 police protection and CCTV surveillance in Ahmedabad.

Subsequently, the black boxes were brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi by IAF aircraft with full security on June 24. The front black box arrived AAIB Lab, Delhi with the DG, AAIB at 22 p.m. on June 24.

The rear black box was brought by a second AAIB team and reached AAIB Lab, Delhi at 3:15 p.m. on June 24.

On the evening of June 24, the team led by DG AAIB, with technical members from AAIB and NTSB, began the data extraction process. The Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the front black box was safely retrieved. On June 25, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab.

The analysis of CVR and FDR data is underway, and all actions have been taken in full compliance with domestic laws and international obligations in a time-bound manner.