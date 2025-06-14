Protests are being planned for 15th June in several cities of Spain, Italy and Portugal against ‘overtourism’. A coalition of activists and campaigners called Southern Europe against Touristification, is organising the protests.

As per reports, activists associated with the anti-tourism movement will be participating in demonstrations in seven cities in Spain, including, Barcelona, Granada, Palma, San Sebastían, Minorca and Ibiza. In Portugal, the protests will be held in the capital city of Lisbon. The Italian cities of Venice, Genova, Palermo, Milan and Naples will also be witnessing anti-tourism protests. Some cities of France are also likely to be involved in the protests. Earlier, this year, some major protests took place in the Canary Islands and on Mallorca, in Spain.

In July last year, protesters in Barcelona, Spain, used water guns tourists. The rising popularity of these anti-tourism protests can be ascertained from the growing participation of people in these protests. Around 20,000 people took part during previous in anti-tourism demonstrations in Barcelona and Palma. A workshop was reportedly organised in April this year, in which the organisers of the protests discussed the strategies of the upcoming protests, including blocking entries to tourist locations or picketing at airports.

Usually, these anti-tourism protests include festive and theatrical demonstrations to draw the attention of people towards their cause. Protestors also use catchy slogans, placards and don funky costumes.

How overtourism is affecting the lives of locals

A broader anti-tourism movement has been gaining momentum across the Europe in recent years due to the adverse effects of excessive tourism on the lives of locals.

While tourism is generally encouraged for its economic benefits for a tourist destination, its far-reaching adverse effects on the lives of locals and the environment are often neglected.

Some prominent negative impacts of overtourism are strain on infrastructure, increased cost of living for residents, a diminished experience for both tourists and locals, and environmental degradation.

The anti-tourism protestors describe excessive tourism in a place as “touristification” which refers to emphasis on tourism instead of the local quality of life.

The protests are intended to draw the attention of the people and the governments towards touristification and compel the latter to address the problems caused by it.

Touristification, especially in peak tourist season like summer, in famous tourist hotspots in the European countries results in great hardships for the residents. From spike in rents, housing shortage to lack of essential services, overtourism contributes to a lot of problems.

The environmental impact of the cruise ships that crowd the harbours of port cities such as Genoa is another common concern during peak tourist season.

Tourism is rising every year

With economic growth and the resultant rise in the standard of living of people in general, tourism is also increasing each year.

This year, the international travel spending in Europe is estimated to rise by 11%, meaning $838 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, the total international tourist arrivals in Europe have already increased by 4.9% compared to the same period last year.

This is the reason that the protestors are demanding a restriction on the number of tourists. “We’re asking for a moratorium to put a limit on the number of tourists who can come, and then to manage the airports so that they reduce the number of flights that arrive,” said Pere Joan Femenia, a spokesperson for the Mallorca group Menys Turisme, Més Vida (Less Tourism, More Life).

Greg Richards, a professor of leisure studies at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, pointed out that economic systems and social systems have become increasingly oriented toward tourism and less oriented toward the needs of residents.

It’s that classic thing where you are in the centre of Amsterdam, and it’s more and more difficult to buy a loaf of bread.” Richards linked overtourism with the number of tourists.

In 2024, around 26 million tourists visited Barcelona, in which tourism accounts for 15% of the GDP. Barcelona mayor announced last year that all short-term rental places would be shut by 2028.

The mayor said that in the last 10 years, the rents have shot up by 68% and the cost of buying a house has risen by 38%. A survey conducted by Barcelona last year revealed that 31% locals considered tourism as damaging.

A similar sentiment is seen among the residents in southern Europe against excessive tourism citing lack of affordable accommodation for locals, rising costs of living and overcrowding of public spaces.

This is the reason that tourist destinations such as Santorini (Greece) and Bruges (Belgium) have adopted a slew of measures to curb overtourism.

The destinations have imposed new regulations and taxes aimed to limit the number of tourists and their activities.

The problem, however, requires a long-term solution which can strike a balance between tourism and the rights of local people.