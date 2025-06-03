Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Updated:

Operation Jalrahat-II: Assam Rifles and Indian Army continue flood relief efforts in North East India on the third day of the operation

ANI
Image Source: ETV Bharat

On the third consecutive day of Operation JALRAHAT-II, troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued their flood rescue and humanitarian relief efforts across Imphal Valley, rescuing 944 civilians from waterlogged and inaccessible regions. The operation included the distribution of 1,500 food packets and 4,000 bottles of clean drinking Water.

The troops from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles also organised a dedicated Medical Camp at the Wangkhei Angom Leikai Rehabilitation Camp on 02 June 2025 and provided medical aid to over 250 displaced civilians. The medical team provided emergency treatment for injuries, infections, dehydration and other ailments. Special attention was given to children, the elderly and patients with chronic conditions.

Additionally, the camp focused on awareness around hygiene, sanitation, and disease prevention to reduce the risk of secondary health crises (Assam Rifles).

In the Wangkhei Ningthem area, in Manipur, troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles responded to an SOS call from the family of a man who had sustained a deep cut on his right ankle and was stranded without access to medical care. Braving submerged lanes, a medical team reached the location and carried out on-site suturing, stabilising the injury and preventing further complications.

In a timely and courageous response to a distress call, the troops launched a rescue operation in the early hours of 02 June 2025 to save civilians stranded in the flood-affected General Area Heingang of Imphal East District, Manipur. Braving adverse conditions, the troops acted swiftly and efficiently, executing the rescue between midnight and 2:15 AM with utmost professionalism.

During the operation, Assam Rifles successfully rescued four civilians trapped by rising floodwaters. Among them were Mr. P. Koba, aged 40, and his 17-year-old son, P. Alex, who were stranded inside a double-storey building. In a simultaneous effort, troops also evacuated 60-year-old Ahongshabam Ibecha and her 25-year-old grandson, A. Suresh, who were trapped in a residence. All individuals were safely relocated to secure locations away from the affected zone.

The rapid deployment, effective coordination, and commitment of the personnel not only averted a potential tragedy but also brought timely relief to families in distress.

Despite continued rainfall, difficult terrain, and logistical constraints, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles remain on the ground undeterred, providing critical assistance, medical care, and reassurance to thousands impacted by the disaster.

Earlier on June 2, Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army conducted joint evacuation operations to rescue stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, following severe waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.

Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings. 

