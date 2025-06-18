A young Hindu man in Parbatipur, in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh is facing threat to his life after allegations of blasphemy were levelled against him. As per reports, a Hindu man named Sohag Das (24), a resident of Jaliapara village, North Shalandar in Chandipur Union, allegedly made a Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad on 16th June.

It is reported that his post was seen by some Islamist groups, which accused Das of hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and committing blasphemy. A large number of people led by Islamist group Al Insaf Islami Sangh staged protests against him demanding his hanging. Massive protests were organised by Islamist groups on 17th June on a road at Bashirbania Hat College intersection calling for Das’s execution.

Leaders of various Islamist groups organised protest marches and delivered speeches against Das. The Islamist leaders reportedly said that the protests will continue until Das is hanged to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet. A leader of the protestors said, “We love the Prophet more than our life. Hurting in His Honour means Hurting the whole Muslim Ummah. We want highest penalty death sentence for this criminal”.

The religious affairs secretary of the youth society, Hafez Md. Jahangir Alam, general secretary Md. Mokarram Hossain, president of Bashirbania Hat Central Jame Mosque, Md. A. Quddus, and Tofazzal Haque were among the Islamist leaders who addressed the protests.

In videos shared on social media, protestors can be heard chanting ‘We want Sohag Das to be hanged’ slogans. The Islamist protestors urged Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to execute Das. They also demanded that the government should pass a law prescribing death penalty for insult of the Prophet.