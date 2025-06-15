Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Congress condemns Israel for targeting military sites in Iran with precision strikes, silent on Iranian missiles killing civilians in Israel

While Congress condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, it completely ignored the fact that Iran has been relentlessly shooting ballistic missiles at Israel, leading to destruction of property and death of civilians.

OpIndia Staff
On 15th June, Indian National Congress condemned Israel’s recent military action against Iran, aiming to destroy its nuclear facilities and eliminate personnel related to Iran’s Nuclear Program. In a post on social media platform X, General Secretary in-charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, called it a dangerous escalation with “grave regional and global consequences”.

Interestingly, while Congress condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, it completely ignored the fact that Iran has been relentlessly shooting ballistic missiles at Israel, leading to destruction of property and death of civilians.

In his post, Ramesh said that Indian National Congress “unequivocally condemns Israel’s recent bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, which represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences”. He claimed that the Israeli attack on Iran would deepen instability and sow seeds of further conflict.

He further added that the Congress party believes in diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation, and not violence. He said, “Continued military brinkmanship risks plunging an already fragile region into wider war, with catastrophic human and economic fallout.”

He further claimed that India has the moral responsibility and diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace between Iran and Israel because it has ties with both the countries. He said, “With lakhs of Indian citizens living and working across West Asia, peace in the region is a vital national interest apart from being a geopolitical concern. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue.”

Amidst all the dialogues he wrote, Ramesh completely ignored the fact that Israel’s attack was a strategic response to the increased threat of Iran becoming an Islamic country with nuclear bombs in its arsenal. He further ignored that Iran has attacked Israel as well, in which several people were killed, and public and private properties were damaged. In fact, Iranian missiles had hit civilian residences in Rishon LeZion where two people, one man and a woman, were killed.

On the other hand, Israel is specifically targeting military installations and leadership in Iran, and using precision strikes to avoid collateral damage. Israel also issued warning to civilians living near the military bases to leave before hitting them, while Iran fired missiles at residential zones without any warning.

Congress claims to be in favour of diplomacy and dialogue. However, its selective outrage raises serious questions. By condemning Israel’s strategic strikes but turning a blind eye to Iran’s direct missile attacks on civilians, it not only undermines its credibility but also weakens India’s stance as a balanced voice in global affairs. If peace and stability in West Asia is what Congress wants, then it should be honest and acknowledge attacks on Israel by Iran and its proxies. It is not about political convenience but being honest in its stance.

