On 21st June, the United States launched coordinated military strikes on three of Iran’s top nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. It triggered a fresh wave of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The strikes, which were reportedly executed with high-precision munitions, “bunker busters”, left key infrastructure in ruins. President Donald Trump claimed the strike was successful, however, Iran has claimed that the infrastructure sustained minimal damage. Overall, it has definitely crippled Iran’s nuclear ambitions, at least for some time.

While official statements from Washington have so far not detailed the operational support received, it is being speculated that Pakistan might have played a crucial role in the strikes by giving access to its airspace to the United States. While the role of Pakistan is unclear, its history has led to speculations that it would side with the US hoping to get monetary and weapon support in the future. Not to forget, President Trump has already said the US will have trade deals with Pakistan and it might include fighter jets, drones and weapons.

Did Pakistan serve Osama Bin Laden on a silver plate to the US?

The notorious terrorist of Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, who was behind the infamous 9/11 terrorist attack in New York, was killed in Pakistan in May 2011. It is widely believed that Pakistani authorities were unaware of the US strike to kill Osama in Abbottabad. However, it is hard to believe that the Pakistani government did not provide any support to the US authorities to locate Osama, who had been hiding in Pakistan for years.

Similarly, an operation of this scale conducted by the US against Iran, a country which is in proximity to Pakistan’s west, is not easy to be done without the help of Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asif Munir was in the US on the invitation of Trump. Something must have been said that could have pushed Pakistan to backstab Iran, an Islamic nation, and help the US to strike it. Someone might have opened Pakistan’s airspace, and it was not Allah.

Selling out the ‘brotherly’ neighbour?

If Pakistan has helped the US, it will be the biggest irony of the Islamic nation as Pakistan publicly sermonises on Islamic brotherhood but aids missions that destabilise fellow Muslim nations. Could Pakistan have sold out Ummah for a Happy Meal, “once again after Osama Bin Laden, after Afghanistan”? At this rate, even Yemen should watch its airspace.

It is possible that Pakistan’s troubled economy and fear of Indian strikes were the motivation. A few diplomatic handshakes and promises of financial aid might have sealed Islamabad’s support for the US in the strikes.

What role could Pakistan have played?

Though speculative, there are several logistical avenues through which Pakistan could have aided the US strike without overt participation. These include:

• Allowing temporary access to air corridors.

• Ground intelligence relays from shared sources in the region.

• Passive silence, failing to alert Iran about unusual US military activity.

None of these leave a direct fingerprint, but Pakistan’s silence on the matter definitely raises eyebrows.