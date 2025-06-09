Monday, June 9, 2025
“She had a good nature, don’t think she has done this”: Neighbours of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in Indore couple case

Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya Police is on its way to formally arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

ANI
Sonam Raghuvanshi - Image Source: Mint

The neighbour of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the Indore couple case could not believe that she could be involved in these kinds of criminal activities.

Speaking with ANI, Sapna Solanki, a neighbour of Sonam, said that Sonam was quite happy at the time of her marriage.

“Her (Sonam’s) behaviour was very good. The wedding was celebrated with great pomp and Sonam looked very happy. There was no fear or suspicion that she could do something like this. We do not think she has done anything like that,” she said.

Another neighbour said, “Didi (Sonam) had a very good nature. She remained friendly with everyone. Everyone calls her ‘Bitti’. I don’t think she would have done such a thing because given her nature, she could only do good things like that.”A resident of the same locality expressed sadness over Sonam’s involvement in the case.

“She had a very good nature. Hearing this today, we are very saddened because we never thought this way about her,” another resident said.

Meanwhile, Sagar Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Uikey said that one of the accused, Anand Patel was caught in a joint operation of Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya Police.

“Meghalaya police contacted us and they even came here. Location of Anand Patel, one of the accused in the case, was found to be in Basari. The accused has been caught after a joint operation and Meghalaya Police has taken him for further investigation… He is a resident of Indore,” ASP Uikey said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, said that they will get the transit remand of the four accused to bring them to Shillong.

Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya Police is on its way to formally arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

Speaking with ANI, SIT Chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Kharkongor, also mentioned that their team is about to reach Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will arrest Sonam, who surrendered to the UP police earlier today.

“First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation. Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand,” he said.

“We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case. Last night, we sent two teams, one to Uttar Pradesh and the other to Madhya Pradesh. Patterns are saying that the Raja and Sonam did not have good contact, but that is a subject of investigation,” the SIT Chief said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

