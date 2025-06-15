Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Assam: Hazarat Ali and 4 others arrested for dumping severed head of cow near Kali Mandir in Lakhipur, 3rd incident of temple desecration in one week

On Sunday (15th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia and Jahangir Alom were arrested in connected to the case.

OpIndia Staff
Severed head of cow (left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (right)

On Saturday (14th June), communal tension broke out in Lakhipur town in the Goalpara district of Assam after extremists dumped the severed head of a cow near a Hindu temple.

The matter came to light amid two separate incidents of temple desecration in a similar fashion in Assam’s Muslim-dominated Dhubri.

On learning about the matter, the Lakhipur police reached the crime scene and took away the severed head of the cow. The area was cordoned off to prevent further act of sacrilege.

Hindus living in the area are riled up over the deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of the community. They informed that the incident, which occurred on Friday (14th June), is not an isolated one.

According to local Hindus, extremists have previously dumped cow legs and dead remains of sacred bovine animals outside temple premises and homes in Ward No.10 of Lakhipur.

Forced by circumstances, the Hindus staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The police, which had already taken cognisance of the matter, have initiated a probe into the case.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited Director, Dr. Kashyap Prakash, visited the site of temple desecration and assured swift justice in the matter.

On Sunday (15th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia and Jahangir Alom were arrested in connected to the case.

In a tweet, he stated, “A case has been registered and strict action is being taken to ensure all such elements face the full force of the law.”

Recent incidents of temple desecration in Muslim-dominated Dhubri

Earlier on Friday (13th June), the Assam Chief Minister informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir in Muslim-dominated Dhubri on the following day of Bakri Eid.

“Hindus and Muslims met, and a Peace Committee was formed to resolve the matter. But again on the next day, another cow head was dumped in the Hindu temple,” the Assam CM added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

“There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he emphasised.

The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State.

On Saturday (14th June), Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 38 accused were arrested in a massive crackdown overnight in connection with the desecration of a Hanuman Mandir in Muslim-dominated Dhubri.

