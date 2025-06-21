On June 19, a Muslim woman and her baby were murdered in Kishanganj district of Bihar. The case is from Telibasti in Pothia police station area, where the brutal murder of 23-year-old Ansari Begum and her one and half year old daughter by slitting their throats was solved by the police within 24 hours.

Police arrested Ansari’s 55-year-old father-in-law Farooq Alam and 19-year-old brother-in-law Ehsan Alam. Both of them confessed to the crime during interrogation.

On June 19, police received information that the dead bodies of a woman and a girl were found in suspicious condition in their house. The police reached the spot and took the bodies in their custody. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father Nazimuddin. A special investigation team was formed to probe the case.

Investigation revealed that deceased Ansari Begum was married to the elder son of the accused father-in-law Farooq Alam 6 years ago. The elder son, Ansari Begum’s husband, died 2 years ago. Since then, father-in-law Farooq Alam was pressuring his widowed daughter-in-law Ansari Begum to have sex with him. However, she rejected his advances.

At the same time, Farooq Alam’s younger son Ehsan Alam was also trying to make her his wife. But she was not agreeing to him also, SP Sagar Kumar Jha said.

किशनगंज जिलांतर्गत पोठिया थाना क्षेत्रांतर्गत माँ–बेटी हत्याकांड का उद्भेदन महज 24 घंटों के अंदर करते हुए घटना में शामिल 02 अभियुक्तों को किया गया गिरफ्तार । pic.twitter.com/076w7lkoMk — Kishanganj Police (@KISHANGNJPOLICE) June 20, 2025

Angry at Ansari’s repeated refusal, the two got angry and entered his room at night and killed the mother and daughter by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. They then tried to make it look like a case of suicide. They locked the door from inside, got out of the house through a ventilator, and fled from the spot.

However, based on the investigation, the police nabbed both of them from Telibhitta in Tayabpur. The weapons and other evidence used in the murder were also recovered. Ansari’s Abu Nazimuddin has also accused the in-laws of threatening him.