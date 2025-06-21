Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKishanganj: Farukh Alam wanted to sleep with widowed daughter-in-law, brother-in-law wanted to marry her-...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kishanganj: Farukh Alam wanted to sleep with widowed daughter-in-law, brother-in-law wanted to marry her- They slit her throat for refusing, also killed her 6-month-old daughter

After killing the mother and the daughter, they tried to make it look like a case of suicide. Farukh Alam and Ehsan Alam locked the door from inside, got out of the house through a ventilator, and fled from the spot.

OpIndia Staff
photo credit - news 18

On June 19, a Muslim woman and her baby were murdered in Kishanganj district of Bihar. The case is from Telibasti in Pothia police station area, where the brutal murder of 23-year-old Ansari Begum and her one and half year old daughter by slitting their throats was solved by the police within 24 hours.

Police arrested Ansari’s 55-year-old father-in-law Farooq Alam and 19-year-old brother-in-law Ehsan Alam. Both of them confessed to the crime during interrogation.

On June 19, police received information that the dead bodies of a woman and a girl were found in suspicious condition in their house. The police reached the spot and took the bodies in their custody. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father Nazimuddin. A special investigation team was formed to probe the case.

Investigation revealed that deceased Ansari Begum was married to the elder son of the accused father-in-law Farooq Alam 6 years ago. The elder son, Ansari Begum’s husband, died 2 years ago. Since then, father-in-law Farooq Alam was pressuring his widowed daughter-in-law Ansari Begum to have sex with him. However, she rejected his advances.

At the same time, Farooq Alam’s younger son Ehsan Alam was also trying to make her his wife. But she was not agreeing to him also, SP Sagar Kumar Jha said.

Angry at Ansari’s repeated refusal, the two got angry and entered his room at night and killed the mother and daughter by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. They then tried to make it look like a case of suicide. They locked the door from inside, got out of the house through a ventilator, and fled from the spot.

However, based on the investigation, the police nabbed both of them from Telibhitta in Tayabpur. The weapons and other evidence used in the murder were also recovered. Ansari’s Abu Nazimuddin has also accused the in-laws of threatening him.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged role of an RPF officer, a senior education official, and a politician shows how deep the rot runs in Kerala, eroding trust in the very institutions meant to protect society.
News Reports

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -
Almost all US corn is from genetically modified crops. India does not allow the import of GM crops unless specifically approved by the relevant authorities. This makes a large volume of US corn restricted for Indian import.

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

‘No foul play, complied with all rules’: SC clears Reliance Foundation’s Vantara in animal acquisition case

SC stays certain provisions of Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Is judiciary becoming a shield for encroachment?

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com