Pahalgam massacre: NIA confirms attackers were Pakistani nationals, two local aides arrested for sheltering terrorists

In a decisive breakthrough that exposes Pakistan’s direct involvement in one of Kashmir’s deadliest terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two local operatives who sheltered the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. The arrested individuals have identified the three attackers as Pakistani nationals, shattering Islamabad’s longstanding denials of cross-border terrorism.

Key developments in the investigation

The NIA apprehended Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar (Batkote) and Bashir Ahmad Jothar (Hill Park, Pahalgam) after confirming their role in providing food, shelter, and logistical support to the attackers at a seasonal dhok (mountain hut) in Hill Park prior to the assault. Both have been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During interrogation, the duo disclosed the identities of the three terrorists and confirmed they were Pakistani natonals trained and deployed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. This aligns with intelligence linking the attack to handlers across the border.

Initial police sketches released on April 24 identified three suspects: Hasim Musa (described as a Pakistani ex-SSG commando), Ali Bhai alias Talha (a Pakistani national), and local Kashmiri Adil Hussain Thoker. However, the NIA’s conclusive findings on June 22 have overturned this assessment. Forensic evidence and interrogations confirm the actual perpetrators were Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, including Suleiman Shah, a known mastermind of the 2024 Z-Morh tunnel attack, and two other unidentified Pakistani nationals. Critically, the NIA has ruled out local involvement in the execution of the attack, confirming all three gunmen were Pakistani nationals.

The attack: Brutal religious targeting and India’s response

On April 22, the terrorists invaded Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, separating Hindu tourists from muslims and executing 26 civilians (25 tourists, 1 local) at point-blank range. The NIA emphasized this “selective killing based on religious identity” marked it as a calculated act of communal terror. The Pahalgam attack triggered Opration Sindoor (May 7) – India’s precision airstrikes destroying 9 terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killing over 100 terrorists. Subsequent strikes on Pakistan’s Noor Khan airbase forced Islamabad to seek a ceasefire on May 10. India has warned of “more severe responses” to future provocations.

What lies ahead

The two accused will face custodial interrogation in a Jammu special court. During this process, the agency is re-examining ballistic evidence from past attacks to build a solid case and probing Suleiman Shah’s links to the 2023 Kulgam and 2024 Poonch attacks.

While the arrests validate India’s stance on cross-border terrorism, the failure to neutralize the attackers after two months underscores operational challenges in Kashmir’s rugged terrain. Families of the 26 victims await justice, even as India signals zero tolerance for terror safe havens in Pakistan.