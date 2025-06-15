Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia on Sunday. The PM gave details of the tour on his website.

PM Modi will reach Republic of Cyprus on 15 June on the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. He wrote, “Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges.”

Over the next few days, will be visiting Cyprus, Canada and Croatia to attend various programmes, including bilateral meetings and multilateral engagements.https://t.co/CLhd5fMHH4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2025

From Cyprus, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G7 Summit. Notably, Canadian PM Mark Carney recently called him to invite to the summit. PM Modi wrote, “The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging withleaders from partner countries.”

On 18th June, he will travel to Croatia where he will have meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Talking about the Croatia visit, he wrote, “Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

PM Narendra Modi wrote that “This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanize global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”